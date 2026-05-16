BBNBA Playoffs: De'Aaaron Fox and Keldon Johnson eliminate Julius Randle

De’Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves so badly in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals that Anthony Edwards went into their huddle and congratulated the whole team with eight minutes left in the game. That sounds like the lede of an Onion article or Facebook-generated slop post, but this did, in fact, take place in Minnesota on Friday night.

Down 128-95 with 8:01 remaining in the 4th quarter, Edwards went over to the Spurs’ bench during a timeout and dapped up each player and coach one by one to “give them the respect they deserve.” The Timberwolves pulled their starters during the timeout, effectively raising the white flag, so conceding via dap isn’t crazy, but a lot of old-school NBA heads out there did not like to see that coming from a team’s star player with so much time left in the game. The final score was 139-109.

De’Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson were happy to win. Fox turned in his best game of the series, coming up just one assist shy of a double-double while pouring in 21 points on 8-10 shooting. He has also served as an incredible veteran mentor for young budding stars Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. On what it feels like being leaned on by the younger players, Fox said, “I think it’s dope and something I don’t take for granted.” This will be his first trip to the Conference Finals in his career.

After relying heavily on his scoring off the bench in Game 5, the Spurs did not need Keldon Johnson, who put up a goose egg in the point column, in Game 6. On the other side of the court, however, the Timberwolves could have used much more from Julius Randle. The lefty struggled all series long but turned in one of his worst performances of the year on Friday, scoring just three points on 1-8 from the field. He’ll now have the offseason to regroup.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are moving on and will face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. Game 1 will take place in OKC on Monday. Before that, Karl-Anthony Towns will be eagerly anticipating his opponent in the East as the Pistons and Cavs will battle it out in a Game 7 on Sunday.

BBNBA Statistics 5/15/2026