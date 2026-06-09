BBNBA Playoffs: De'Aaron Fox's clutch jumper lifts Spurs to must-have Game 3 win

Folks, we’ve got ourselves a series.

The San Antonio Spurs managed to take Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks in what was the most hyped basketball game in recent memory. Ticket prices at Madison Square Garden were in the five-figure range (some far more costly than that) to see the Knicks’ first home Finals game since 1999. Everyone was curious to see how the future face of the league, Victor Wembanyama, would respond to a 2-0 series hole. There were more celebrities in attendance than at the Oscars. The President was even in attendance for this one — and Knicks fans let him know their thoughts.

After two thrillers to open the Finals, both taken by New York thanks to fourth-quarter efforts by Jalen Brunson, we were treated to another classic on Monday night. No team in NBA Playoff history has overcome a 3-0 deficit. The Spurs had to win Game 3, and that’s exactly what they did, scooping up a 115-111 victory, sending the New York faithful home disappointed with a burning hole in their wallets. It snapped the Knicks’ 13-game winning streak.

Let’s talk about the former Kentucky players. After looking like a potential NBA Finals MVP candidate through the first two games, Karl-Anthony Towns was limited for the Knicks. The seven-footer managed 11 points (yelling at his defender on every make), eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes, but shot just 4-10 from the field while missing both three-pointers. Offense did not come as easily this time around. Brunson again soaked up most of the shots, needing 25 attempts to reach his 32 points.

Defensively, I thought Towns was steady and impactful. But Wembanyama did have his best game of the Finals: 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals on 11-18 shooting. More than anything, KAT just needs to be more involved on offense. That’s on both him and the coaching staff. New York is being outscored by 24 points in the Finals when Towns is off the floor, per The Athletic’s Law Murray.

“There was no movement,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said of his team’s Game 3 offense. “Like, sometimes KAT has to flash to the elbow. Sometimes he’s got to post up. … They are junking the game up by just putting [Victor Wembanyama] in one of the two corners. So if they junk the game up, I can call a play.”

But credit is due to the Spurs’ defense. New York shot 45.5 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from deep. Good numbers, but not good enough to steal this Finals game. More notable was the 18 assists to 13 turnovers, which looked disgusting next to San Antonio’s 28 assists and eight turnovers. Head coach Mitch Johnson can thank De’Aaron Fox for making sharing the ball so contagious.

Fox’s jump shot is betraying him. There’s no denying his shooting touch is off right now, and it’s hurting his game in ways. But he deserves some praise for sticking with it. He had 12 points (4-14 FG) and eight assists to just two turnovers in 36 minutes. He came up with a timely block on Towns. A former Clutch Player of the Year winner, Fox showed up down the stretch, extending the Spurs’ lead to five, 113-108, with 12.2 seconds left off a pretty stepback mid-ranger.

DE’AARON FOX SHOCKS MSG IN THE CLUTCH. OH MY. pic.twitter.com/m1yhNBFjMp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 9, 2026

Keldon Johnson, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, once again struggled to make a major impact, but he still might’ve had his best Finals game yet. Johnson posted seven points and two rebounds on 3-5 shooting in 17 minutes. He hit some big shots, but also cost Wemby a four-point play at one point in the fourth frame. The stat Johnson should pay attention to, though? A +14 in the box score. He’s doing just fine as the Spurs’ seventh man right now.

I’ve been begging for this series to go seven games. We’re back on track to having that happen. Game 4 in MSG is going to be even crazier than Game 3. We’ll find out what happens on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET | ABC).