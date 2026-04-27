BBNBA Playoffs: De'Aaron Fox drops 28 points, Adou Thiero ejected late

As it turns out, having Victor Wembanyama on the floor makes winning a lot easier. It’s even easier when De’Aaron Fox is playing at an All-Star level right next to him.

Fox scored 28 points (18 coming in the second half) during Sunday night’s 114-93 Game 4 win for the (2) San Antonio Spurs over the (7) Portland Trail Blazers. The former Wildcat shot 11-17 from the field with a 4-8 clip from long range, chipping in six rebounds and seven assists in his 38 minutes of action.

The Spurs trailed by 17 points at halftime but had the game tied going into the fourth quarter before ultimately winning by 21 points. After missing the last game-and-a-half due to a concussion, Wembanyama returned to drop 27 points, 11 rebounds, and seven blocks. When he’s on the floor, the Blazers stand little chance.

Keldon Johnson, who recently won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, added nine points in 17 minutes for the Spurs. He and Fox drilled back-to-back three-pointers midway through the fourth that pushed San Antonio’s lead to double-digits. Johnson’s dunk with a little over four minutes to go made it a 20-point edge for his squad.

For Portland, Shaedon Sharpe contributed eight points and three rebounds in just 12 minutes. He has yet to score more than 10 points in any game this series. The Spurs can advance to the second round with a Game 5 win back at home on Wednesday night.

Thiero ejected as Rockets take Game 4

Lakers wing Adou Thiero was ejected in the closing 90 seconds of (4) Los Angeles’ 115-96 loss to the (5) Houston Rockets. He and Houston’s Aaron Holiday got into a very quick and brief pushing match, which quickly dissolved into nothing. But the referee was not having it, immediately ejecting both players with 1:11 left to play in a blowout.

LeBron James was not happy about it, saying postgame that Thiero’s ejection was “uncalled for and it made no sense”. Luka Doncic has even offered to pay Thiero’s incoming fine. Poor officiating was a common theme in this one.

As for the actual basketball, Thiero finished with three points in six minutes for the Lakers before being ejected. He was even on the receiving end of a fastbreak lob dunk from Bronny James. Jarred Vanderbilt chipped in eight points and four rebounds in 14 minutes for Los Angeles, which now holds a 3-1 series lead. On the winning side, Reed Sheppard posted 17 points, three assists, and three steals on 6-12 shooting (4-7 3PT) as the Rockets live to fight another day.

BRONNY JAMES LOB TO ADOU THIERO



OH MY GOODNESS. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/J8nJbntpPp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 27, 2026

A decisive Game 5 will take place back in L.A. on Wednesday.

Other BBNBA Playoff notes…

(5) Toronto Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley has not played in his team’s series against the (4) Cleveland Cavaliers, which is now tied 2-2 after Toronto’s 93-89 win on Sunday night. Quickley is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in the regular season finale that has sidelined him for all four playoff games. The expectation is he’ll miss the remainder of the series, too. Luckily, the Raptors have managed to win two straight games without him. They can take the series lead with a Game 5 victory in Cleveland on Wednesday.

has not played in his team’s series against the (4) Cleveland Cavaliers, which is now tied 2-2 after Toronto’s 93-89 win on Sunday night. Quickley is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in the regular season finale that has sidelined him for all four playoff games. The expectation is he’ll miss the remainder of the series, too. Luckily, the Raptors have managed to win two straight games without him. They can take the series lead with a Game 5 victory in Cleveland on Wednesday. The (2) Boston Celtics just have the (7) Philadelphia 76ers number. Tyrese Maxey went for 22 points and six assists on 7-14 shooting (4-7 3PT) for Philly, but it wasn’t nearly enough. Boston cruised in Game 4, winning by a final score of 128-96 while taking a 3-1 series lead in the process. The Celtics can close it out on Tuesday back at home.

4/26/26 statistics

Player Score PTS FG (3PT) REB AST STL BLK TO +/- MIN De’Aaron Fox (SAS) 114-93 W @ POR 28 11-17 (4-8) 6 7 1 2 3 21 38 Tyrese Maxey (PHI) 128-96 L vs. BOS 22 7-14 (4-7) 2 6 0 1 1 -22 40 Reed Sheppard (HOU) 115-96 W vs. LAL 17 6-12 (4-7) 1 3 3 0 1 22 38 Keldon Johnson (SAS) 114-93 W @ POR 9 3-5 (1-2) 1 1 1 0 0 -5 17 Shaedon Sharpe (POR) 114-93 L vs. SAS 8 3-6 (1-2) 3 0 1 0 0 5 12 Jarred Vanderbilt (LAL) 115-96 L @ HOU 8 4-6 (0-1) 4 0 1 0 1 -1 14 Adou Thiero (LAL) 115-96 L @ HOU 3 1-1 0 0 0 0 1 4 6 Immanuel Quickley (TOR) 93-89 W vs. CLE DNP-Hamstring — — — — — — — —

Tonight in the NBA Playoffs

TIME/TV MATCHUP SERIES 8:00 p.m. ET | Peacock/NBC (1) Pistons @ (8) Magic ORL leads 2-1 9:30 p.m. ET | Peacock/NBC (1) Thunder (Gilgeous-Alexander, Wallace) @ (8) Suns (Booker) OKC leads 3-0 10:30 p.m. ET | Peacock/NBC (6) Timberwolves (Randle) @ (3) Nuggets (Murray) MIN leads 3-1

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