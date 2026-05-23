BBNBA Playoffs: Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder overcome 15-0 hole to win Game 3

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is accustomed to going an entire quarter without scoring. Usually, he does that in the 4th quarter after bowing out on the bench when his team has an insurmountable lead; however, in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, it was the first quarter when SGA went scoreless. You know, just for fun.

The San Antonio Spurs jumped out to a 15-0 lead to start the ballgame, giving the home crowd a lot to celebrate aside from their 90s-themed, colorful t-shirt coordination. Unfortunately for those folks wearing bright fuchsia and teal t-shirts over their button-ups, that 15-point spot turned into a 15-point loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 26 points and 12 assists after struggling out of the gate; however, it was the bench of OKC that won it for them.

The Thunder starters had only 47 points on the night (26 of those from SGA) compared to 76 from the bench. That was good enough for a franchise playoff record in the number of points scored by reserves. Effectively, those guys earned their Audemars Piguet watches that Shai gifted them as part of his MVP teammate appreciation gesture. Cason Wallace was a part of those bench scoring, putting up 11 to go along with his All-NBA Defense caliber game-high three steals.

This has been a solid series thus far, but I would love to see the Spurs fully healthy. De’Aaron Fox played hobbled on a bum ankle (one in which he tweaked again in this game), while Dylan Harper also saw the court as a game-time decision. Fox had 15 points with limited mobility while Keldon Johnson chipped in five, but it wasn’t enough to thwart the Thunder’s comeback.

OKC now leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 set to take place in San Antonio on Sunday.

BBNBA Statistics 5/22/2026

Player Score PTS FG (3PT) REB AST STL BLK TO P/M MIN Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) 123-108 W vs. SAS 26 6-17 (2-4) 2 12 0 1 2 +11 36 De’Aaaron Fox (SAS) 108-123 L vs. OKC 15 7-14 (1-6) 7 6 1 0 4 +9 31 Cason Wallace (OKC) 123-108 W vs. SAS 11 3-8 (2-6) 5 4 3 0 0 +8 28 Keldon Johnson (SAS) 108-123 L vs. OKC 5 1-5 (1-4) 2 0 0 0 1 -23 12

Tonight in the NBA Playoffs