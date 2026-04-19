BBNBA Playoffs: Jamal Murray, Karl-Anthony Towns headline Saturday's Game 1 action

The first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs officially began on Saturday. Five former Kentucky players took the floor for Game 1 action, but it was a pair of one-time Wildcats who stood out above the rest.

We’ll start with Jamal Murray, who helped the (3) Denver Nuggets take down the (6) Minnesota Timberwolves at home behind a 116-105 victory. Murray didn’t have his most efficient shooting game, but he made it up for it by getting to the free-throw line often. The first-time All-Star poured in a BBNBA-high 30 points to go along with five rebounds and seven assists as Denver took a 1-0 series lead. And while he shot 7-22 from the field and missed all eight of his three-pointers, Murray was a perfect 16-16 at the stripe in his 39 minutes.

In a physical game that featured 42 fouls, Denver used a timely 17-2 third-quarter run to build a cushion. Minnesota fought back to make it a two-point game late before Nikola Jokic ended the Timberwolves’ comeback attempt. Jokic finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists for the Nuggets. On the flip side, Minnesota’s Julius Randle recorded 16 points (7-16 FG) and seven rebounds in the loss.

Towns goes for 25, Quickley sidelined

Over in the Eastern Conference, Karl-Anthony Towns went for 25 points, eight rebounds, and four assists as the (3) New York Knicks beat the (6) Atlanta Hawks 113-102. Towns also turned the ball over five times, but 19 of his points came in the second half. He hit a big shot down the stretch that ended an 11-0 run by Atlanta, bringing the Knicks’ lead back to double-digits.

Sticking in the East, Immanuel Quickley did not suit up in the (5) Toronto Raptors 126-113 loss to the (4) Cleveland Cavaliers due to a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury during the Raptors ‘ regular-season finale on April 12, and his presence was missed in Game 1. Toronto turned the ball over 18 times without Quickley, who led the team in three-pointers this season and serves as the starting point guard. IQ could return for Game 2 on Monday, but his status remains up in the air. Cleveland led by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Other BBNBA Playoff notes

Reed Sheppard and his (5) Houston Rockets came up short in a 107-98 loss against Jarred Vanderbilt‘s (4) Los Angeles Lakers. Both sides were missing a ton of star power — Kevin Durant out for Houston while Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were on the bench for Los Angeles due to various injuries. Sheppard added 17 points and eight assists with four turnovers on 6-20 shooting (5-14 3PT) for the Rockets. Vanderbilt went for three points and five rebounds in 18 minutes for L.A., picking up five fouls along the way.

4/18/26 statistics

Player Score PTS FG (3PT) REB AST STL BLK TO P/M MIN Jamal Murray (DEN) 116-105 W vs. MIN 30 7-22 (0-8) 5 7 0 0 2 13 39 Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK) 113-102 W vs. ATL 25 6-13 (3-4) 8 4 1 3 5 3 32 Reed Sheppard (HOU) 107-98 L @ LAL 17 6-20 (5-14) 1 8 1 1 4 -7 36 Julius Randle (MIN) 116-105 L @ DEN 16 7-16 (0-3) 7 2 0 0 1 -9 31 Jarred Vanderbilt (LAL) 107-98 W vs. HOU 3 1-2 (1-2) 5 0 0 0 0 4 18 Immanuel Quickley (TOR) 126-113 L @ CLE DNP-hamstring — — — — — — — — Adou Thiero (LAL) 107-98 W vs. HOU DNP-CD — — — — — — — —

Today in the BBNBA Playoffs

TIME/TV MATCHUP SERIES 1:00 p.m. ET | ABC (7) 76ers (Edwards, Maxey) @ (2) Celtics East Round 1: Tied 0-0 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC (8) Suns (Booker) @ (1) Thunder (Gilgeous-Alexander, Wallace) West Round 1: Tied 0-0 6:30 p.m. ET | Peacock/NBC (8) Magic @ (1) Pistons East Round 1: Tied 0-0 9:00 p.m. ET | Peacock/NBC (7) Trail Blazers (Sharpe) @ (2) Spurs (Fox, Johnson) West Round 1: Tied 0-0

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