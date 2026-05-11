BBNBA Playoffs: Karl-Anthony Towns eliminates Tyrese Maxey's 76ers

The 2026 New York Knicks look like the 2015 Kentucky Wildcats right now. They have been pulverizing opponents in the postseason, and that trend continued on Sunday as they blew out the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 144-114. The win clinched the sweep in the series over the 7-seed 76ers, making the Knicks the first team to stamp a place in the Conference Finals. Karl-Anthony Towns posted a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double in just 20 minutes of action, including knocking down two out of three from behind the arc.

It was this efficient 3-point shooting that helped New York blow the roof off the game in the first quarter. They tied an NBA playoff record for the most 3s in a quarter with 11 and finished 25 of 44 from deep (57 percent).

Meanwhile, Philly couldn’t throw it into the Schuylkill River. They made just 8 of 35 of their 3-point attempts and looked ready for their season to be over. The Sixers’ two former Kentucky players combined for 1-13 from deep, with Tyrese Maxey going 1-7 and Justin Edwards going 0-6.

Maxey, Edwards, and the rest of the 76ers will go home while Towns and the Knicks will await the winner of the Pistons and Cavaliers. Detroit leads the series 2-1.

With Wemby ejected, Randle and the Wolves defeat the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama is an unbelievably talented basketball player, but he’s also said to be an extremely nice guy. Well, tell that to Naz Reid right after Wemby caught him in the neck with a vicious elbow. Wembanyama received a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected early from Game 4.

Without their superstar, it was up to De’Aaron Fox to take over, and while he did what he could by putting up a BBNBA-high 24 points, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they fell 114-109. Keldon Johnson had just four points off the bench.

For the winning team, Julius Randle had a relatively quiet game for Minnesota in the point category, scoring 12, but head coach Chris Finch said after the game that the staff has to do a better job of getting him looks.

The series is now tied 2-2 as it heads back to San Antonio.

BBNBA Statistics 5/10/2026

Player Score PTS FG (3PT) REB AST STL BLK TO P/M MIN De’Aaron Fox (SAS) 109-114 L vs. MIN 24 8-23 (1-7) 4 3 3 0 1 -6 37 Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK) 144-114 W vs. PHI 17 5-7 (2-3) 4 10 0 2 2 +23 20 Tyrese Maxey (PHI) 114-144 L vs. NYK 17 6-16 (1-7) 2 4 0 0 2 -35 33 Julius Randle (MIN) 114-109 W vs. SAS 12 5-12 (2-4) 8 3 1 0 6 +12 38 Justin Edwards (PHI) 114-144 L vs. NYK 8 3-9 (0-6) 1 1 0 0 0 +3 17 Keldon Johnson (SAS) 109-114 L vs. MIN 4 2-4 (0-0) 3 1 1 0 3 -5 17

Tonight in the NBA Playoffs