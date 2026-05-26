BBNBA Playoffs: Karl-Anthony Towns is going to the NBA Finals

Karl-Anthony Towns is going to his first-ever NBA Finals.

Towns, now in year 10 as a professional, helped the New York Knicks cap off a sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 130-93 Game 4 win in the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday. This one was truthfully over by the second quarter after the Knicks went up by as many as 29 points before halftime. Towns was impactful all-around, though, finishing with 19 points (8-11 FG), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in his 26 minutes of action. It was a 45-point lead at one point in the fourth frame.

New York is now back in the Finals for the first time since 1999, and Towns is a huge reason why.

After going down 2-1 in the first round to the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks have since won 11 straight (and eight in a row since Towns talked with Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2). The last team to win 11 consecutive during the postseason? The Golden State Warriors in 2017, which went on to win its second title in three seasons.

“I feel like the word ‘hope’ has been gone from the New York Knicks name for a long time and for me to be part of this team that revives hope is something special,” Towns said postgame.

"It means the world."



KAT on reaching the NBA Finals with the team he grew up rooting for 🥹



New York punches their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999! https://t.co/arcXEqDFwP pic.twitter.com/vQrT2tdF6r — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2026

Towns has posted eight double-doubles in these playoffs, along with a pair of triple-doubles. The seven-footer has played his role of Robin to perfection alongside Jalen Bruson as Batman. KAT is averaging 16.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 30.2 minutes per outing this postseason on shooting splits of 57.2/48.9/89.1. Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges have probably made more headlines, but Towns is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now.

As a Cavaliers fan myself, I saw them halfway give up in this series. Blowing a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter of a Game 1 will do that to you. But the Knicks made life for Cleveland hell, especially in the last three games. Rocket Arena sounded more like Madison Square Garden in Games 3 and 4. A very interesting offseason (likely with some major roster moves) awaits the Cavs.

But a spot in the Finals awaits the Knicks. They should be well-rested and facing a beaten team, no matter who comes out of the West. Both the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are dealing with bumps and bruises to several players. A pivotal Game 5 is set for tonight in OKC with the series tied 2-2.

Tonight in the NBA Playoffs

TIME/TV MATCHUP SERIES 8:30 p.m. | Peacock/NBC (2) Spurs (Fox, Johnson) @ (1) Thunder (Gilgeous-Alexander, Wallace) WCF: Tied 2-2

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