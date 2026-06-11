BBNBA Playoffs: KAT, Knicks mount historic comeback amid Fox's late-game mistakes

Those who turned the game off at halftime woke up to quite the surprise Thursday morning.

“The New York Knicks came back from HOW MUCH???”

29 points, actually. It was the largest successful comeback in the history of the NBA Finals. An instant classic, some might say — and we’ve seen a ton of those so far. Instead of having a tied 2-2 series heading back to San Antonio, we have the Knicks on the brink of their first championship since 1973. How did we get here? Boy, it was a roller coaster from start to finish.

Officiating dominated the beginning of Game 4 on Wednesday night in Madison Square Garden. Two of the most questionable foul calls you’ll ever see (not to mention the embarrassingly bad missed goal-tending call) were directed toward Karl-Anthony Towns within the first 70 seconds of gameplay. The second was the most egregious. What was originally called a foul on Victor Wembanyama was flipped into an offensive foul on Towns. And to the bench KAT went for most of the first quarter.

Towns sitting clearly didn’t help the Knicks, but the officiating became less of a talking point as the first half moved along. San Antonio was simply taking and making every single three-pointer that came their way. The Spurs were 14-26 from deep with just a pair of turnovers through the first 24 minutes of action. It was the most made triples ever made by one team in the first half of a Finals game.

De’Aaron Fox was playing his best basketball since suffering his ankle injury in the Western Conference Finals, too. His shots were falling. The former Kentucky guard had 13 points and six assists with zero turnovers in the opening half. Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Devin Vassell all had 15 or more points. It was absolute domination from the Spurs, coupled with a total lack of defensive attention from New York.

Then the momentum slowly shifted. The Spurs went cold. A 2-12 clip from deep in the third quarter allowed the Knicks to make it a 15-point game going into the final frame. The icy shooting continued for San Antonio while Jalen Brunson took over. The Knicks chipped and chipped away. It was under a five-point game with only a few minutes left. Wembanyama was clearly exhausted. Then the errors crept in for Fox.

Fox only turned the ball over once in the fourth quarter, but it came in a key moment down the stretch. The moment everyone is talking about this morning, however, is his ill-advised layup attempt with under 15 seconds left and the Spurs up one. His look was contested and didn’t fall, saving Josh Hart from being the most-hated man in the Big Apple after botching an open fastbreak layup of his own.

The Knicks took possession. Had Fox turned out to the perimeter and held onto the ball, maybe the Spurs hold on to win. But Wemby also had his own miscues down the stretch, including a missed pair of clutch free throws. It was a comedy of errors from a team that was once in full control. Brunson took full advantage, scoring nine of his 36 points in the fourth.

But he wasn’t the hero in this one. That would be OG Anunoby, who crashed into the paint off a Brunson missed triple, soaring into the air for a miraculous tip-in right before the buzzer. No one boxed him out, and he made the Spurs pay. An awe-struck John Calipari (sitting next to Adam Sandler, oddly enough) summed up everyone’s reaction.

“That has to be the most iconic shot in the history of New York basketball,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said.

OG ANUNOBY WITH THE PUTBACK.



KNICKS COMPLETE THE 29-PT COMEBACK FOR THE WIN.



LARGEST COMEBACK IN NBA FINALS HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZtWVWY6JsR — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

The Spurs still had 1.2 seconds left for a final shot attempt. But Towns’ long fingertips thwarted those efforts. He tipped the inbounds pass, which would have gone directly to an open Stephon Castle at the rim. That tip was just enough to slow the ball’s path as it sank to the hardwood, preventing San Antonio from getting off a shot. New York snuck out the 107-106 victory, putting them one win away from a title.

“I think it began before (the fourth quarter),” Wembanyama said of the Spurs’ collapse. “I can’t really explain it right now. I don’t know. … We clearly weren’t the most hungry in the second half.”

KAT GETS HIS FINGERTIPS ON IT!



WHAT A PLAY ON THE LAST POSSESSION 😮



KNICKS TAKE A 3-1 SERIES LEAD IN THE NBA FINALS. https://t.co/1NBoXPrKC2 pic.twitter.com/0iHZGvo4MA — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

Towns, who only played 25 minutes, wasn’t impacted by foul trouble in the second half — he just wasn’t all that involved. But he also scored in the fourth quarter of this game for the first time all series, drilling a fadeaway three into the bench at one point. He finished his night with 13 points and 10 rebounds on 4-5 shooting, his 11th double-double of the postseason. Towns can thank the good vibes he received from Dakari Johnson during the pregame warmups for helping make it happen. Anunoby ended up with 33 points on 10-15 shooting (7-9 3PT). He might have the best case for Finals MVP right now.

As for the Spurs, someone should advise Fox to avoid all social media for the next 24 hours. The folks online are not being kind to him. After a brilliant first half, he appeared shaken in the second. Wemby deserves plenty of blame, too. We haven’t even mentioned Keldon Johnson for San Antonio, who saw 18 minutes but managed just two points and four rebounds on 1-5 shooting. Coming back from that kind of loss is not going to be easy.

Game 5 returns to Texas. It’ll be a must-win for the Spurs. Tipoff is set for Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.