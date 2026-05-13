BBNBA Playoffs: Keldon Johnson dominates off the bench, propels Spurs to Game 5 win
The reigning NBA 6th Man of the Year lived up to his title in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Keldon Johnson served as a catalyst off the bench for the Spurs, boosting them to a 126-97 win and giving San Antonio a 3-2 series lead. The former Wildcat had 21 points on 8-11 shooting, two rebounds, two steals, and one incredible block on a Rudy Gobert dunk attempt. He also had his hand so far down Naz Reid’s shorts that he nearly pulled them down on one play, but hey, nobody’s perfect.
Johnson outshone the traditional Kentucky stars on the court, including his teammate De’Aaron Fox. Swipa has looked a little off this series, and while he still had 18 points on Tuesday night, it came on 6-15 from the field. Similarly, Julius Randle had 17 points on 6-17 shooting, although he did notch a double-double by grabbing 10 boards. It was the first time in the series he scored more than 12 points, but the Timberwolves need more from the man who averaged over 21 points per game during the regular season.
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The third quarter might be one of the most bizarre stretches of time you’ll see in a basketball game. The Spurs got out to an 18-point lead, and then completely blew it as the Wolves tied it up, only to find themselves back up 20 early in the 4th quarter. It’s a game of runs, they say.
The series now shifts back to Minnesota for a win-or-go-home game for the Timberwolves. The Spurs will continue to lean on Victor Wembanyama, who had a ridiculous 27 points, 17 rebounds, and three blocks in Game 5 after not having to serve an additional suspension from his elbow to the throat in Game 4. However, look for Johnson and Fox to help spur the Spurs in their own right.
BBNBA Statistics 5/12/2026
|Player
|Score
|PTS
|FG (3PT)
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|P/M
|MIN
|Keldon Johnson (SAS)
|126-97 L vs. MIN
|21
|8-11 (1-3)
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|+17
|22
|De’Aaron Fox (SAS)
|126-97 L vs. MIN
|18
|6-15 (1-4)
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|+24
|34
|Julius Randle (MIN)
|97-126 L vs. SAS
|17
|6-17 (0-4)
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-22
|36
Tonight in the NBA Playoffs
|TIME/TV
|MATCHUP
|SERIES
|8:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
|(4) Cavaliers @ (1) Pistons
|East Conf. Semis: Series tied 2-2
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