BBNBA Playoffs: SGA goes for 30 as Thunder even series with Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his squad back on the right path.

After dropping Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in a double-overtime instant classic earlier this week, the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back at home in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander, who was recently named MVP for the second straight season, looked much more like his usual self, too.

SGA dropped 30 points on the San Antonio Spurs in what was a 122-113 win, evening the series at 1-1 as the next two games shift to Texas. The Spurs led for most of Game 1 before pulling away late, but that scenario was reversed in Game 2. OKC never trailed in the second half, leading by as many as 13 points. Gilgeous-Alexander missed a handful of contested jumpers down the stretch as San Antonio made one final push, but he hit the biggest one when it mattered most. His jumper with 43 seconds left pushed the Thunder’s lead to seven.

SGA STARRED IN GAME 2!



⛈️ 30 PTS

⛈️ 4 REB

⛈️ 9 AST

⛈️ 2 BLK



THUNDER EVEN THE SERIES AT 1-1 IN THE WEST FINALS 🍿 pic.twitter.com/z73lxk6vLz — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2026

To reach his 30-ball, Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12-24 from the field, missing all three of his shots from deep. The mid-range bag was deadly, though. He knocked down all six of his free throws while adding nine assists, four rebounds, two blocks, a steal, and just one turnover in 38 minutes of action. Helping him out along the way (on both ends of the floor) was Cason Wallace, who went for 12 points on 4-6 outside shooting in addition to his four rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 24 minutes. If there was a hustle award winner for last night’s game, it would have gone to Wallace.

“The guys brought it tonight,” Gilgeous-Alexander said postgame. “Knowing what it would have meant if we lost this one, we brought the energy from the jump.”

But Keldon Johnson would have also been in contention for that hustle honor on San Antonio’s side. The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year went for 10 points and five rebounds in his 26 minutes, shooting 4-12 from the field with a 2-4 mark from deep. Wallace and Johnson were consistently two of the hardest-working players whenever they took the floor. A loose ball hates to see them coming.

As for Victor Wembanyama, he put together another impressive performance for San Antonio, but not like he did in Game 1. The MVP finalist still posted 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks on 8-16 shooting in 37 minutes. But the Spurs turned the ball over 21 times as a team (which led to 27 OKC points), nine of those miscues going to Stephon Castle. Missing De’Aaron Fox, who missed his second game in a row due to ankle soreness, has clearly contributed to San Antonio’s ball-handling issues. Fox’s status for Game 3 remains up in the air.

Fox isn’t the only one dealing with an injury, either. Jalen Williams (OKC) and Dylan Harper (SAS) both left this game due to various ailments. Both have been major factors for their respective teams, especially Harper in these playoffs. Williams is dealing with a bad hamstring, while Harper suffered a right leg injury. We’ll have to wait and see if either is good enough to suit up for a massive Game 3 on Friday night (8:30 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock) in San Antonio.

Wednesday night’s stats

Player Score PTS FG (3PT) REB AST STL BLK TO +/- MIN Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) 122-113 W vs. SAS 30 12-24 (0-3) 4 9 1 2 1 14 38 Cason Wallace (OKC) 122-113 W vs. SAS 12 4-6 (4-6) 4 4 4 0 0 -3 24 Keldon Johnson (SAS) 122-113 L @ OKC 10 4-12 (2-4) 5 1 0 0 1 -14 26 De’Aaron Fox (SAS) 122-113 L @ OKC DNP-Ankle — — — — — — — —

Tonight in the NBA Playoffs