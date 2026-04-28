BBNBA Playoffs: SGA leads Thunder to sweep, Murray and Nuggets stave off elimination

The Oklahoma City Thunder became the first team to advance to the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. They can thank the reigning MVP for making it happen.

On Monday night, the (1) Thunder took down the (8) Phoenix Suns 131-122 to cap off its four-game series sweep. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is the betting favorite to win his second straight MVP honor, was excellent once again. The former Kentucky guard went for 31 points and eight assists in his 37 minutes, shooting 10-17 from the field along the way.

SGA was his usual clutch self down the stretch, too. He and guard Cason Wallace knocked down a couple of big shots in the closing minutes that spoiled Phoenix’s comeback hopes. Wallace finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists in his 22 minutes for OKC. Going back to March 17 (16 total games), Gilgeous-Alexander is now shooting 17-18 from the field and 32-37 from the free-throw line in fourth quarters and overtime periods — insane efficiency.

With Monday’s victory, OKC has now won 12 straight first-round games. The Thunder will continue their path towards a second straight NBA championship in round two against either the (4) Los Angeles Lakers or the (5) Houston Rockets. The Lakers currently hold a 3-1 lead in the series with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

As for the Suns, Devin Booker‘s season officially came to an end. Phoenix performed better than expected throughout the 2025-26 campaign before making its way out of the Play-In, but toppling the juggernaut that is OKC was always going to be a borderline impossible task. Even still, Booker did what he could for his franchise. Against the Thunder, the All-Star guard posted per-game averages of 21.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 46 percent overall shooting, although he went just 5-20 (25 percent) from deep.

Murray, Nuggets live to fight another day

The (3) Denver Nuggets had been playing like a much older version of its usual self throughout most of its first-round series against the (6) Minnesota Timberwolves, which came into Monday with a 3-1 series lead. One more loss would have sent Denver, a team with championship aspirations, home much earlier than expected. But with Minnesota star guard Anthony Edwards on the mend, the Nuggets did enough to keep the season alive.

Thanks to 24 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and four steals from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets won Game 5 by a final score of 125-113, extending the series at least one more game. Nikola Jokic, who is projected to finish second in MVP voting behind Gilgeous-Alexander, chipped in 27 points, 16 assists, and 12 rebounds for good measure. It was Jokic’s 23rd playoff triple-double, helping Denver end a three-game losing skid. Minnesota trailed by as many as 27 points.

With Edwards sidelined, Julius Randle stepped up for the Wolves. The big man finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on 8-15 shooting in his 32 minutes. Edwards (hyperextended left knee) could return later in the playoffs, but it’s unlikely it will happen this series. Minnesota is also without another key player, Donte DiVincenzo (ruptured right Achilles), while Denver is missing a couple of key rotational players itself.

The series now shifts back to Minneapolis for Game 6 on Thursday night.

Monday night’s Playoff stats

Player Score PTS FG (3PT) REB AST STL BLK TO +/- MIN Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) 131-122 W @ PHX 31 10-17 (2-4) 2 8 0 1 3 -7 37 Julius Randle (MIN) 125-113 L @ DEN 27 8-15 (2-4) 9 6 1 0 5 -16 32 Devin Booker (PHX) 131-122 L vs. OKC 24 8-16 (1-6) 0 6 0 1 6 -16 40 Jamal Murray (DEN) 125-113 W vs. MIN 24 9-23 (2-6) 4 7 4 0 4 6 39 Cason Wallace (OKC) 131-122 W @ PHX 10 4-7 (2-3) 4 4 1 1 2 -1 22

Tonight in the NBA Playoffs