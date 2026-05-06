BBNBA Playoffs: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander held under 20 points but Thunder roll

The Oklahoma City Thunder remained undefeated in the playoffs on Tuesday, rolling to a comfortable 108-90 victory over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Well, comfortable might not be the word Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would use. The soon-to-be back-to-back MVP was held to under 20 points (he had 18) for the first time since the last playoffs. Technically, his consecutive game streak of scoring at least 20 points is still intact since that is a regular-season milestone, but SGA wasn’t in peak form after several days off. The Internet noticed.

Already known to be the Picasso of drawing fouls, Gilgeous-Alexander was especially artistic on Tuesday, with Brick Center capturing several plays that raised eyebrows in the first quarter. He also turned the ball over seven times, which was more than the number of assists and rebounds he had. Still, it was enough to beat the Luka-less Lakers. Fellow Kentucky alum Cason Wallace chipped in five points, but as one of the best defenders in the NBA, he also came away with three steals and a block.

Not only are the Lakers without Luka Doncic, but they will also now be without Jarred Vanderbilt. The oft-injured former Wildcat suffered a gruesome complete pinky finger dislocation, which will force him to miss the rest of the playoffs. Seriously, don’t watch it if you are squeamish. Or do, but even Thunder players shielded their eyes when they saw it. Prayers up for Vando.

The Thunder are now up 1-0 on the Lakers. Game 2 will be on Thursday.

BBNBA Statistics 5/5/2026

Player Score PTS FG (3PT) REB AST STL BLK TO P/M MIN Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) 108-90 W vs. LAL 18 8-15 (0-1) 3 6 1 2 7 +9 35 Cason Wallace (OKC) 108-90 W vs. LAL 5 2-6 (1-3) 3 2 3 1 2 +11 19 Jarred Vanderbilt (LAL) 90-108 L vs. OKC 2 1-2 (0-1) 1 0 0 0 0 -4 6 Adou Thiero (LAL) 90-108 L vs. OKC 2 0-0 (0-0) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

Tonight in the NBA Playoffs