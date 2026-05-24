BBNBA Playoffs: Towns and the Knicks cruise to a 3-0 series lead

New York Knicks fans are one win away from becoming the most obnoxious people on Earth. You thought the Philly fans were bad when the Eagles won the Super Bowl? Pfft. If (or rather when at this point) the Knicks make the NBA Finals, you are going to see a different level of arrogant bafoonery flooding the streets of a major metropolitan city in the Northeast. After handling the Cavaliers with relative ease on Saturday in a 121-108 win, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knickerbockers hold a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Towns did a little bit of everything for New York, scoring 13 points, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out seven assists, and coming away with three steals. He hasn’t necessarily been an unstoppable force this series, but he has been a steady one, giving the Knicks a reliable playmaking center to work through and around.

The Knicks only shot 28 3s on the night, giving credence to Josh Hart’s negative view of analytics after Game 2. He said, “Analytics are the lampost a drunk person. You can lean on them, but they won’t get you home.” Karl-Anthony Towns was fascinated by this analogy and called him out on it in the press conference.

When Hart attributed it to Jay Wright, his college coach at Villanova, Towns said, “I was with Cal, so I (didn’t) hear that.”

Hart quipped back, “You (didn’t) even go to college.”

New York players are all laughs while the Cavs are on life support. Blowing that 22-point 4th quarter lead in Game 1 may have broken their spirits beyond repair. The Knicks will look to complete the sweep on Memorial Day, and if they do, look for fireworks over the Big Apple.

BBNBA Statistics 5/23/2026

Player Score PTS FG (3PT) REB AST STL BLK TO P/M MIN Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK) 121-108 W vs. CLE 13 4-9 (1-3) 8 7 3 1 0 +23 36

Tonight in the NBA Playoffs