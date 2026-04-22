They say it isn’t a true series until the home team loses, and a couple members of the BBNBA fraternity made that happen in Game 2 of the first round. Most of the Game 1s were chalk, but things got shaken up just a few days later.

Tyrese Maxey drops 29 points to upset Boston

The Philadelphia 76ers got the upset party started when they went into TD Garden and used a 20-8 run to close out an improbable win. Still without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey nearly had a double-double, posting 29 points and nine assists to propel his team to a road victory. Sure, it took him 28 shots to get 29 points, but who’s counting? He finished just one point shy of his teammate and former Baylor standout, VJ Edgecomb, who had 30.

It might sound random to call out Edgecomb’s 30 in a BBNBA post, but I thought it was pertinent that Kentucky and a Baylor stud were linked.

Justin Edwards chipped in five points off the bench as well, as the Sixers have the series tied. The teams will travel to Philly for Game 3.

Shaedon Sharpe helps Portland upend San Antonio as Wemby goes down

The 7-seed Portland Trail Blazers entered Game 2 as an 11.5-point underdog against the seemingly unstoppable San Antonio Spurs, but the scrappy team from the Pacific Northwest did not let that bother them. Even with the Spurs up 14 in the 4th quarter, the Blazers came roaring back to sneak out of Texas with a 106-103 win.

Losing Game 2 was bad, but Spurs fans were more distraught about their super megastar, Victor Wembanyama, who left the game in the 2nd quarter with a concussion after hitting his head on the floor. Per NBA protocol, he must rest for at least 48 hours before resuming any basketball activities. Only then will he be reevaluated.

Shaedon Sharpe played just 13 minutes for Portland in the win, but made the most of them, scoring nine points. As for the Spurs’ BBNBA teammates, De’Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson finished with 17 points and seven points respectively, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win sans Wemby.

Game 3 will head to Portland with the series tied 1-1, where the organisation’s notoriously cheap owner cancelled free t-shirt night to save money. Yes, that’s true.

Vanderbilt and Sheppard struggle in the Lakers’ home-court upset over the Rockets

The nightcap of Tuesday’s BBNBA playoffs featured yet another upset. Even though they were on the road, the Houston Rockets were 4.5-point favorites heading into the matchup with Kevin Durant back in the lineup and Luka Doncic and Austin Reeves still out for the Lakers.

The Lakers jumped out to an early lead and, for the most part, maintained it the entire game thanks to the ageless LeBron James’ domination. Unfortunately, Reed Sheppard and Jarred Vanderbilt were not quite as dominant. They combined for zero points in limited minutes. While Vando is not known as a scorer, this marked the first time all season Sheppard was held scoreless, and his 10 minutes of court action were the fewest he played in any game.

The series will now move to Houston with Los Angeles holding a 2-0 lead.

4/21/2026 Statistics

Player Score PTS FG (3PT) REB AST STL BLK TO P/M MIN Tyrese Maxey (PHI) 111-97 W vs. BOS 29 11-28 (5-12) 4 9 2 0 1 +6 40 De’Aaron Fox (SAS) 103-106 L vs. POR 17 6-16 (1-3) 2 4 2 0 3 -14 34 Shaedon Sharpe (POR) 106-103 W vs. SAS 9 3-5 (1-3) 1 0 0 1 0 -1 13 Keldon Johnson (SAS) 103-106 L vs. POR 7 3-7 (1-3) 4 1 2 0 1 +7 18 Justin Edwards (PHI) 111-97 W vs. BOS 5 2-5 (1-2) 4 1 0 1 0 +8 22 Jarred Vanderbilt (LAL) 101-94 W vs. HOU 0 0-3 (0-2) 5 1 1 0 0 +8 14 Reed Sheppard (HOU) 94-101 L vs. LAL 0 0-4 (0-3) 0 3 1 0 0 +1 10 Amari Williams (BOS) 97-111 L VS. PHI DNP-CD Adou Thiero (LAL) 101-94 W vs. HOU DNP-CD

Tonight in the BBNBA Playoffs