BBNBA Playoffs: Randle's double-double helps stun Spurs in Game 1

Led by former ‘Cat Julius Randle, the 6-seed Minnesota Timberwolves shocked the 2-seed San Antonio Spurs on their home court in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Monday. Sure, Randle’s 21-point-10 rebound performance had a lot to do with it, but if the basketball gods factor aesthetics into the outcome, they may have tipped the scale in the Wolves’ favor simply for the look of the arena. Props to Spurs fans for fully buying into the color-coordinated t-shirt giveaway, but the barrage of pink, teal, and orange made it look like the 90s puked all over my TV screen.

The blinding color swatch did not seem to affect Randle, though. Anthony Edwards returned to action for Minnesota, but he was clearly not 100 percent. Instead, it was Randle who led the Timberwolves, including a clutch bucket with less than a minute left in the game off one of his patented spin moves. Julian Champagnie had a chance to win it for the Spurs, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer clanked off the rim, giving Minnesota the 104-102 win.

It wasn’t the best scoring night for the former Kentucky players now representing San Antonio. De’Aaron Fox had just 10 points on the night, eight of which came in the 4th quarter. Meanwhile, Keldon Johnson chipped in 11.

He might not have spent any time in Lexington, but we have to mention Victor Wembanyama. The part man, part alien, messed around and had a triple-double, which included 15 rebounds and 12 blocks. Like Fox and Johnson, he had a modest scoring night of 11 points, but he is like watching a real-life create-a-player on NBA2K. Maybe some less flamboyant uniforms and arena colors will help Wemby and the Spurs turn things around in Game 2.

Towns and the Knicks dominate Maxey and the Sixers

The New York Knicks have won their last three playoff games by a combined 119 points. That is a lot. Their latest drubbing of an opponent came on Monday night, as they waxed Tyrese Maxey’s Philadelphia squad 137-98 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Knicks are on a playoff heater like no one has ever seen, becoming the first team in history to win three playoff games by at least 25 points. Karl-Anthony Towns has been a centerpiece in this gauntlet.

New York only needed Towns for 20 minutes on Monday night, but KAT made the most of his time on the court. He finished with 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two blocks. He finished 7-11 from the field (including 3-5 from deep), contributing to New York’s insane 63 percent field goal shooting on the night.

It seemed like every shot New York hit, Philly missed. Tyrese Maxey, who entered the game averaging the 4th-most points in the playoffs this season, had just 13 points on 3-9 shooting and had twice as many turnovers (four) as he did assists (two).

Fellow Wildcat, Justin Edwards, shot 2-4 from both the 3-point line and the free-throw line, good for eight points on the night. However, he put up goose eggs in the assist and rebound categories in 16 minutes of action.

Joel Embiid, who also had a subpar game, pleaded with 76ers fans not to sell their tickets to Knicks fans when the series moves to Philadelphia for Game 3. He will have to beg harder if the Sixers take another beating in Game 2 in the Big Apple, which takes place on Wednesday.

BBNBA Statistics 5/4/2026

Player Score PTS FG (3PT) REB AST STL BLK TO P/M MIN Julius Randle (MIN) 104-102 W vs. SAS 21 8-20 (2-6) 10 2 1 0 5 -3 41 Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK) 137-98 W vs. PHI 17 7-11 (3-5) 6 6 0 2 3 +11 20 Tyrese Maxey (PHI) 98-137 L vs. NYK 13 3-9 (0-3) 3 2 0 0 4 -28 27 Keldon Johnson (SAS) 102-104 L vs. MIN 11 5-10 (0-2) 2 1 0 0 0 -13 24 De’Aaaron Fox (SAS) 102-104 L vs. MIN 10 5-14 (0-4) 3 6 1 0 6 -13 33 Justin Edwards (PHI) 98-137 L vs. NYK 8 2-4 (2-4) 0 0 0 0 2 -10 16

Tonight in the NBA Playoffs