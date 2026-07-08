BBNBA Summer League: Looking ahead to a big 11-day stretch in Las Vegas for former Wildcats

The appetizers are out of the way — now it’s time for the main course.

After wrapping up smaller Summer League events in California and Salt Lake City, the NBA now heads to Las Vegas on Thursday, continuing over the next 11 days (July 9-19) as all 30 franchises will bring a team to Sin City to compete for an offseason championship. As reported by KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, the entire Kentucky men’s basketball team will make the trip out West for a quick break in between summer practices. They’ll have plenty of former Wildcats to cheer on, as well.

By our count, there are 17 Kentucky alums on a Las Vegas Summer League roster. Don’t expect Jayden Quaintance to play for the San Antonio Spurs, though. He remains sidelined as he continues to recover from his ACL injury. JQ did not play in any of the Spurs’ three games at the California Classic earlier this month.

We also might not see much of his former UK teammate, Otega Oweh, who sat out the Oklahoma City Thunder’s final Salt Lake City SL game on Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury. The second-round draft pick played two games for OKC, averaging six points, 4.5 rebounds, and two steals in 23.6 minutes on 28.6 percent shooting. We’ll have to wait and see if he recovers in time to take the floor again. He was spotted in a boot on Tuesday.

Below is the updated list of former Wildcats named to a Las Vegas Summer League roster. Only a handful of them (mostly the rookies and second-year guys) have NBA contracts signed for the 2026-27 season. The next 11 days in Las Vegas will be big for the others looking to earn roster spots.

Along with Oweh, a few of the above players also participated in the California Classic and the Salt Lake City SL.

For example, Brandon Boston Jr. has been playing at a high-level for the Milwaukee Bucks. Through three games in California, Boston averaged 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and two assists in 21.9 minutes on 55.6 percent shooting, including a 57.1 percent clip from long range. The 24-year-old is currently a free agent.

We also saw Adou Thiero suit up in a couple of games for the Los Angeles Lakers, posting per-game figures of 11 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals in 25.7 minutes on 31.6 percent shooting. Thiero is locked in with the Lakers for 2026-27. Over in Salt Lake City, Jacob Toppin took the floor in a pair of games for the Atlanta Hawks. Toppin averaged 11 points and 8.5 rebounds in 22.1 minutes on 33.3 percent shooting. He can still dunk the ball, too.