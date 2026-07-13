BBNBA: TyTy Washington Jr. stuffs the stat sheet in search of an NBA contract

Summer League is a perfect opportunity for fringe NBA players to prove they’re worthy of another shot. TyTy Washington Jr. is doing his best to take advantage of it.

The former Kentucky guard stuffed the stat sheet on Sunday in Las Vegas for the Orlando Magic, posting 12 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and four steals in a 112-105 overtime win against Andrew Carr and the Portland Trail Blazers. Washington nailed back-to-back triples during the second quarter for Orlando, but his best highlight was an and-one finish that tied the game with under a minute to go in regulation.

Not too shabby for the one-time Wildcat. As for Carr, he added seven points and eight rebounds in his 18 minutes for the Blazers. (The clip below states that Carr hit a big three prior to Washington’s and-one, but it was actually Flynn Cameron.)

Lester Quinones with the clutch layup to give the Magic the lead, Andrew Carr hits the 3 to take the lead back for the Blazers, and TyTy Washington Jr. with the clutch And-1 layup to give the lead back to the Magic (with replays) pic.twitter.com/MdaSpY6DEv — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) July 13, 2026

A former first-round pick out of UK in 2022, Washington has played for four different NBA franchises over the last four seasons. But he’s looking for a forever home. Could that end up being in Orlando? He came off the bench in the Magic’s first two Summer League games before taking control as a starter during Sunday’s win.

“You’ve got to be in the right situation,” Washington told the Orlando Sentinel. “Sometimes you get lucky, you know? But really, it’s just (about) an opportunity. You put in your work until your number’s called. When your number’s called, you make the most of it and never look back.”

Since Washington is four years into his NBA career, he’s no longer eligible for a two-way contract. Meaning Orlando — or any other interested team — would likely have to sign him to a veteran minimum contract for the 2026-27 season. More performances like the one he had Sunday could help make that happen.

Other BBNBA Summer League notes

7/12/26 Statistics