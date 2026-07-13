KSR Cats in the NBA
BBNBA: TyTy Washington Jr. stuffs the stat sheet in search of an NBA contract
Summer League is a perfect opportunity for fringe NBA players to prove they’re worthy of another shot. TyTy Washington Jr. is doing his best to take advantage of it.
The former Kentucky guard stuffed the stat sheet on Sunday in Las Vegas for the Orlando Magic, posting 12 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and four steals in a 112-105 overtime win against Andrew Carr and the Portland Trail Blazers. Washington nailed back-to-back triples during the second quarter for Orlando, but his best highlight was an and-one finish that tied the game with under a minute to go in regulation.
Not too shabby for the one-time Wildcat. As for Carr, he added seven points and eight rebounds in his 18 minutes for the Blazers. (The clip below states that Carr hit a big three prior to Washington’s and-one, but it was actually Flynn Cameron.)
A former first-round pick out of UK in 2022, Washington has played for four different NBA franchises over the last four seasons. But he’s looking for a forever home. Could that end up being in Orlando? He came off the bench in the Magic’s first two Summer League games before taking control as a starter during Sunday’s win.
“You’ve got to be in the right situation,” Washington told the Orlando Sentinel. “Sometimes you get lucky, you know? But really, it’s just (about) an opportunity. You put in your work until your number’s called. When your number’s called, you make the most of it and never look back.”
Since Washington is four years into his NBA career, he’s no longer eligible for a two-way contract. Meaning Orlando — or any other interested team — would likely have to sign him to a veteran minimum contract for the 2026-27 season. More performances like the one he had Sunday could help make that happen.
Other BBNBA Summer League notes
- Amari Williams followed up his impressive Summer League debut a few days ago with six points, five rebounds, four blocks, and three assists as the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets, 87-75.
- Ugonna Onyenso put together some impressive numbers in the Detroit Pistons’ 103-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Onyenso went for five points, eight rebounds, and five blocks in 21 minutes. He even hit a three-pointer! Jaxson Robinson added six points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals for the Cavaliers.
- Koby Brea missed all seven of his three-pointers for the Phoenix Suns in an 81-75 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished with just two points and four rebounds on 1-11 overall shooting. His teammate, Devin Askew, only saw three minutes of action.
- The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t play on Sunday, but Adou Thiero continues to generate Summer League buzz. ESPN even gave him a shoutout in one of its latest Summer League updates. Through two games in Las Vegas, Thiero has averaged 17.5 points, four rebounds, 2.5 assists, two steals, and one block on 46.2 percent shooting.
7/12/26 Statistics
|Player
|Score
|PTS
|FG (3PT)
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|P/M
|MIN
|TyTy Washington Jr. (ORL)
|112-105 W vs. POR (OT)
|12
|4-8 (2-3)
|6
|7
|4
|0
|3
|8
|30
|Andrew Carr (POR)
|112-105 L vs. ORL (OT)
|7
|2-6 (0-2)
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|18
|Jaxson Robinson (CLE)
|103-94 L vs. DET
|6
|2-5 (2-5)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|-6
|21
|Amari Williams (BOS)
|87-75 W vs. CHA
|6
|2-5 (0-0)
|5
|3
|1
|4
|5
|6
|26
|Ugonna Onyenso (DET)
|103-94 W vs. CLE
|5
|2-3 (1-1)
|8
|0
|0
|5
|4
|7
|21
|Chris Livingston (WAS)
|104-85 W vs. SAC
|4
|1-2 (0-0)
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|32
|23
|Koby Brea (PHX)
|81-75 L vs. NOP
|2
|1-11 (0-7)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|31
|Devin Askew (PHX)
|81-75 L vs. NOP
|0
|0-1 (0-1)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Jayden Quaintance (SAS)
|90-80 W vs. MIL
|DNP-Knee
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Otega Oweh (OKC)
|104-79 L vs. GSW
|DNP-Foot
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Brandon Boston Jr. (MIL)
|90-80 L vs. SAS
|DNP-CD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—