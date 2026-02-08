The 2026 BBNFL End-of-the-Year Awards

Society’s yearly refresher on how Roman numerals work, Super Bowl LX, is finally here. That’s Super Bowl 60 for those who prefer the Arabic version of numerals. While there won’t be any former Kentucky players suiting up in the NFL season finale (although one may be eligible for a ring), 29 former Wildcats participated on an NFL roster in one way or another. Some were injured. Some were stars. Several were in between. Considering it is award season, let’s hand out some virtual trophies to members of the BBNFL for the 2026 campaign.

BBNFL MVP: Wan’Dale Robinson

The New York Giants were mostly rotten this season, but Wan’Dale Robinson was one of the few ripe spots on the team. After their WR1, Malik Nabers, went down with a season-ending injury, Robinson stepped into the lead spot and balled out.

Robinson finished the year with 92 catches for 1,014 receiving yards, becoming the shortest player in NFL history, at 5-foot-8, to hit the 1,000 receiving yard milestone. He is also the first former Kentucky receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season since Randall Cobb did it in 2014.

Injuries, bad quarterback play, and an offense insistent on having Robinson run exclusively short routes limited his first few years in the league, but the Giants (and Wan’Dale) found some rhythm with Jaxson Dart under center this year.

Robinson’s timing for a breakout season couldn’t have been better, as it came in the final year of his rookie contract. Now a free agent, experts in this type of thing project Robinson’s market value will garner him roughly $60 million over four years from a team that needs a playmaker. The Giants may try to retain him, but wherever he goes, it will be payday for the 2026 BBNFL Most Valuable Player.

Also, a tip of the hat to the runner-up for this award, Josh Hines-Allen. The artist formerly known as Josh Allen broke the Jaguars’ franchise sack record this season and will most certainly keep building on his incredible legacy down in Jacksonville, with former Kentucky OC Liam Coen as his coach, no less.

Jaxson Dart finds Wan'Dale Robinson in the end zone 🙌#ProBowlVote



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/4gDZR13kAS — New York Giants (@Giants) December 14, 2025

BBNFL Rookie of the Year: Deone Walker

When you make the All-NFL Rookie team, there is a pretty good chance you are also going to win BBNFL Rookie of the Year. Deone Walker started in 16 of 17 games for the Buffalo Bills during the regular season and was an anchor of the interior defensive line. Including his two playoff games, Walker had 45 tackles, eight of which were of the tackle-for-loss variety, a sack, four QB hits, a fumble recovery, and one huge playoff interception.

In contention for BBNFL Play of the Year, Walker earned his first career interception off Bo Nix in postseason football. Walker never had an interception during his three years at Kentucky, and he picked a clutch time to get his first pick. It was a fittingly strong ending to a tremendous rookie season for the former Wildcat.

BBNFL Most Improved Player: Chris Rodriguez Jr.

The resilience showcased by Chris Rodriguez Jr. this year should be studied for replication. The former Wildcat running back came into the 2026 season fourth on the Washington Commanders’ depth chart. This, this third season with the team, comes after riding the fringe of the roster for most of this time in the league. By the end of the year, Rodriguez was Washington’s starting running back, and it wasn’t really close.

The Commanders traded Brian Robinson during the preseason, which bumped Rodriguez up the roster, but the team still kept him inactive for the first few weeks, giving ball-carrying duties to their shiny new draft pick, Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Then Rodriguez got a few touches. And then a few more. Finally, the team couldn’t deny what their eyes were telling them. Chris Rodriguez was the best running back on their team. It led to C-Rod scoring six touchdowns in his final nine games. In addition to his six scores, Rodriguez finished the year with 112 rushes for 500 yards and tacked on three catches for 30 yards. This was more carries and yards than his previous two seasons combined.

He will have one more season on his rookie contract in Washington to prove that this BBNFL Most Improved Player was a trend, not an aberration.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. in for six points



PHIvsWAS on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/GRL1Y9wUGY — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

BBNFL Comeback Player of the Year: Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. was a solid contributor to the Houston Texans’ defensive backfield for his first three years in the NFL. After that, he shifted primarily to a special teams contributor for the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers. The Las Vegas Raiders signed him in this, his seventh year in the NFL, but disaster struck in training camp.

Johnson broke his leg after a collision in practice, and the team placed him on injured reserve. Three months later, Johnson was not only back, but he was a key rotational piece on defense and ultimately clawed up the depth chart to be a starter. Not bad for a 30-year-old with a broken leg.

He finished the season with 25 tackles, the most he has had in a season since 2021. It was an incredible comeback story and worthy of the BBNFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Also, shout out to Mike Edwards, who also made a case for this award. The seven-year vet has bounced around the last few years but made his way back to Kansas City, where he won one of his two Super Bowls and served as a starter for them in the back half of the season.

3rd & long, Cover 1 with White working as QB spy. Good coverage from Darien Porter at bottom (where QB wants to throw). Inside pressure from Tyree Wilson, Lonnie Johnson Jr. closes to make tackle for short gain.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/9VCZ5vIZxK — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) November 12, 2025

BBNFL Play of the Year: Ray Davis kickoff return for a TD

There were a handful of great candidates for NFL Play of the Year. We mentioned Deone Walker’s postseason interception for one. His rookie teammate, Maxwell Hairston, had not one but two game-clinching interceptions for the Buffalo Bills in the regular season after a leg injury delayed his NFL debut. Wan’Dale Robinson had some great catches. And of course, back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman, Darian Kinnard, caught his first career pass, broke two tackles, fumbled the ball, and kicked it 15 yards down the field out of bounds in a playoff game.

However, the best play all season came at the hands (and feet) of one of Big Blue Nation’s favorites, Ray Davis. The running back found himself behind an All-Pro in James Cook, which limited his touches on offense, so Davis carved out a niche for himself on special teams. With the new kickoff rule all but eliminating touchbacks, Davis leveraged his elusive skills to lead the NFL in kickoff return yards, coming in at 30.4 per return.

None of his returns were prettier than his 97-yard touchdown that featured a spin move and was capped off with a front flip into the endzone. The play also came at a crucial part of the game, giving the Bills the lead going into the half against Houston, a lead they would maintain for the rest of the game.

Just an awesome, impressive, and fun play all the way around.

RAY DAVIS TAKES IT ALL THE WAY BACK! 97-YARD KICK RETURN TD!



BUFvsHOU on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TYbdqXsOkb — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2025

All BBNFL 2026 Statistics (including playoffs)

29 former Kentucky players were on an NFL roster in one way or another in the 2026 regular season. Hopefully, we’ll see Will Levis, Josh Paschal, and Landon Young back healthy next season. For now, here are everyone else’s 2026 stats.

(snaps indicate offense of defense only, not special teams)