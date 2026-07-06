Belgian things to boycott today before USA vs Belgium

Confession. I ate Belgian waffles for breakfast. It was in solidarity with the United States men’s national team before the USMNT eats Belgium up on the pitch tonight in the World Cup’s Round of 16. In hindsight, though, we should boycott any and all Belgian goods today. Cut ’em out. Get ’em outta here. Not today, Belgium.

So, what’s on the list of things we’re avoiding ahead of tonight’s match? Turns out, Belgium has contributed a lot to society, which makes this temporary boycott more difficult than expected. But with a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on the line and a shot at redemption from the 2014 World Cup loss, we must unite as a nation to cut out Belgian things.

Waffles

The most obvious Belgian delicacy is the one I ate for breakfast: the waffle. In my defense, there’s a Costco-sized box of Belgian waffles in my freezer staring me down, and I was hungry, and they’re delicious. However, a trip to Waffle House would be the more patriotic move today. All-Star Specials over Belgian Waffles.

Fries

There’s an ongoing debate over who invented the French fry. France claims them. Belgium claims them. We’ll let those two argue it out another day.

Today, though, fries are off the menu. If Belgium wants credit for inventing them, then we temporarily boycott them. This goes for Chick-fil-a waffle fries, Arby’s curly fries, McDonald’s fries, Five Guys, etc.

Beer

There will be tons of beer consumed tonight during the World Cup, and Belgian beers are quite tasty. Stick to the American beers instead. Pour your Stella Artois down the drain. My fridge will be stocked with PBR and Bud Heavy.

The Smurfs

Got kids? Don’t let them watch The Smurfs today. I don’t even know if people still watch The Smurfs, but those tiny blue creatures are canceled until further notice.

Saxophones

High school bands and your local jazz clubs will be down an instrument today. Saxophones, you’re out.

Jean-Claude Van Damme

I’d never say it to his face, but Jean-Claude Van Damme is canceled today alongside Papa Smurf and Smurfette. Red-blooded American Chuck Norris would’ve kicked Van Damme’s ass anyway.

Audrey Hepburn

Along with Belgian waffles, another breakfast we’re boycotting: Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Audrey Hepburn was born in Brussels, Belgium, and My Fair Lady is canceled with the rest of them. You can watch her classics tomorrow.

Brussel sprouts

There will be no Brussels sprouts on our plates today. For most Americans, this will be no different than any other day. Your breath thanks you.

(For the record, I do like them roasted with bacon and honey until they’re crispy.)

Asphalt

This one may be tough to avoid, but we’re not driving on asphalt today. A Belgian chemist created modern asphalt, so you’ll only catch me on gravel or completely off-road until tomorrow.

Plastic

This boycott is getting harder and harder. Did you know a Belgian chemist invented the world’s first synthetic plastic? It’s true, so we’re avoiding plastic today. It’s for the greater good.

These are all good things, so the boycott officially ends at the final whistle tonight. Unless Belgium wins. Then we’ll revisit this conversation.