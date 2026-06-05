Belmont Stakes 158: Odds, Analysis, and a Prediction

For the third consecutive year, Saratoga Race Course is hosting the Belmont Stakes. The third leg of the Triple Crown is bucking tradition, running at only 1 1/14 miles, but it should still produce a thrilling finish in a rematch between the nation’s top 3-year-olds.

Golden Tempo became the second straight Kentucky Derby winner to bypass the Preakness for the Belmont Stakes. Can Cherie DeVaux’s horse follow in Sovereignty’s footsteps? His top challengers from Churchill Downs will be in the Saratoga starting gate on Saturday evening. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Belmont Stakes on TV

FOX is taking over for the third leg of the Triple Crown. The network will have all hands on deck during NYRA’s biggest racing weekend of the year.

10:30 am-3:00 pm on FS2

3:00-4:00 on FOX

4:00-7:30 on FOX and FS1

7:30-8:15 on FS2

Post time for the Belmont Stakes is at 7:04 p.m. ET.

Fading the Derby Winner

Like Rodney Dangerfield, Golden Tempo is getting no respect. America fell in love with Cherie DeVaux after Jose Ortiz flew past his brother to win the Kentucky Derby from the middle of the Churchill Downs track. That love has faded away ahead of the Belmont.

This year’s Kentucky Derby was the slowest in the history of the Beyer Speed Figures (95). Golden Tempo got the ideal setup in Louisville, while his top competition ran into trouble. He’s sitting on the outside in this race, but will the setup repeat in upstate New York?

A Pair of Rabbits

Golden Tempo isn’t the only closer in the Belmont Stakes field. Emerging Market, Commandment, and the favorite, Renegade, all prefer to come off the pace. Will they get front-running speed to make a late move? A couple of trainers have assured it.

While they will never say it publicly, we have seen a similar scenario play out previously. Chad Brown has two horses in the race. Growth Equity will break for the front, ensuring Ottinho has enough pace to close. The same can be said for Mike Repole’s two horses. Powershift will be near the front of the pack to start the race, providing an ideal setup for Renegade, the Kentucky Derby runner-up and morning-line favorite.

Belmont Stakes Field

Post Horse Odds Trainer Jockey Owner 1 Vitruvian Man 30-1 Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu Glenn Sorgenstein WC Racing Inc. 2 Powershift 12-1 Todd Pletcher Luis Saez Repole Stable, Liberty Road Stables 3 Chief Wallabee 3-1 Bill Mott Junior Alvarado Michael and Katherine G. Ball 4 Renegade 2-1 Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. Robert and Lawana L. Low and Repole Stable 5 Ottinho 20-1 Chad Brown Dylan Davis Three Chimneys Farm (Goncalo B. Torrealba) 6 Growth Equity 12-1 Chad Brown Manuel Franco Klaravich Stables Inc. 7 Commandment 6-1 Brad Cox John Velazquez Wathnan Racing 8 Emerging Market 6-1 Chad Brown Flavien Prat Klaravich Stables Inc. 9 Golden Tempo 9-2 Cherie DeVaux Jose Ortiz Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable

More Belmont Stakes Analysis

Peter Thomas Fornatale from In the Money Media returned to the KSR airwaves to share how he believes the Belmont Stakes will unfold. Horseplayers will also get some insight from a few other big races on the undercard, like the Met Mile and Woody Stephens.

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Belmont Stakes Prediction

The Saratoga race track has favored speed. Chief Wallabee should be right off it when they turn for home. Bill Mott won this race a year ago. He’s had this horse close, but has yet to enjoy a victory cigar. In his second start with blinkers, Chief Wallabee is poised to finally hit the wire first, just ahead of Renegade.

Admittedly, there is some form of FOMO/karma in this selection. I’ve bet on Chief Wallabee numerous times. If I stop now, Chief Wallabee will surely win. After investing so many times before, I can’t stop now. Let’s make it happen, Junior Alvarado.