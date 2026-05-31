Ben Cleaver will make second postseason start against West Virginia

Kentucky gave the ball to Ben Cleaver to start the team’s postseason run at the Clemson regional in 2025. Now the Bat Cats are giving the left-handed pitcher the ball one year later with a chance to send his team to the super regional. It’s just about go time in Morgantown.

The lineups have been released for Kentucky’s second tilt this weekend with West Virginia. A preseason All-SEC selection will be on the mound for the Big Blue.

Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44.2 IP, 44 K) gave Kentucky six innings of one earned run ball with five strikeouts in a regional last year. The lefty was outstanding in 2025, but took a fairly big step back in 2026, and was ultimately pulled from the rotation. UK reinserted Cleaver back in the rotation after a Nate Harris injury and the Tennessee native seemed to have found something at the end of the season. Cleaver logged 15.1 innings over his last three SEC starts with four earned runs allowed, 10 strikeouts, and six free passes. He has gone at least four innings in each start. UK will need a similar performance on Sunday evening at Kendrick Family Ballpark before turning the game over to the bullpen.

Where Kentucky’s bullpen sits entering Regional Sunday

Kentucky is running the same lineup back out for Game 3. Luke Lawrence is the designated hitter. Ethan Hindle is at second base. Carson Hansen and Braxton Van Cleave are back in the corner outfield spots.

The Lineup Card

Kentucky

Jayce Tharnish (CF) Tyler Bell (SS) Luke Lawrence (DH) Hudson Brown (1B) Ethan Hindle (2B) Braxton Van Cleave (RF) Carson Hansen (LF) Caeden Cloud (3B) Owen Jenkins (C)

Pitcher: Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44.2 IP, 44 K)

West Virginia

Armani Guzman (RF) Gavin Kelly (2B) Paul Schoenfield (CF) Sean Smith (DH) Matthew Graveline (C) Matt Ineich (SS) Brodie Kesser (1B) Ben Lumsden (LF) Tyrus Hall (3B)

Pitcher: David Hagen (4-1, 3.67 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 27 IP, 20 K)

How To Watch: No. 1 West Virginia/No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Kentucky

Kentucky will play in the second game on Day 3 of the NCAA Tournament. The Bat Cats are playing for a regional title in Monongalia County.

First Pitch : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET TV : ESPN+ (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis)

: ESPN+ (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis) Radio : UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick)

: UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick) AM : 630 WLAP

: 630 WLAP Online: iHeart Radio

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