Benny Snell, Lynn Bowden Drafted by the UFL's Louisville Kings

Two of the greatest Wildcats we’ve ever seen on the gridiron are once again playing football in Kentucky. This time, they’re doing it for the Kings in the UFL.

Spring football is coming to Louisville. The UFL is restructuring ahead of its third season, and it’s taking teams to three new cities. Former Louisville QB Chris Redman will coach the Louisville Kings, and this week they’re drafting the team.

The first batch of picks didn’t produce too many eye-opening results. Jason Bean, a former Kansas quarterback, will operate the offense, but that doesn’t move the needle. Some later picks did.

Lynn Bowden and Benny Snell will suit up for the Louisville Kings this spring at Lynn Family Stadium, the Butchertown home of Louisville’s pro soccer teams. The Kings got two of Kentucky’s brightest stars.

Snell and Bowden were playmakers for Kentucky’s first 10-win team in 41 years. Bowden’s punt return touchdown at Missouri sparked an improbable fourth quarter comeback at Missouri that set up an SEC East Title game in Lexington against Georgia. In their final game together, Bowden returned another punt for a touchdown and Snell set the school’s all-time rushing record with a touchdown in the Citrus Bowl victory over Penn State.

Bowden brought a little more magic the following year. After a rash of injuries, the wide receiver was moved to quarterback and put up jaw-dropping numbers. He rushed for 1,468 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns over the second half of the season, and capped it off by throwing a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the Belk Bowl.

Snell was a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but couldn’t get a second contract, playing four years and last appearing in an NFL game in 2022. Bowden was a third-round pick by the Raiders, but was traded to Miami before his rookie season ever started. He bounced around before appearing in 15 games for the Saints in 2023, his last NFL season.

The two were electric during their time at Kentucky. They’ve been out of the game for a while, but hopefully they can give Kentucky fans a few more exciting moments while suiting up for the Louisville Kings of the UFL. The schedule will be released next week, with a start date in early March.

