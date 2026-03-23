The Best Moments from a Disappointing 2026 Kentucky Basketball Season

Kentucky basketball fans dreamed of driving a Ferrari. We did not get a sports car, but still had some fun off-roading on a bumpy trail with a Jeep Wrangler.

The 2025-26 season ended with 14 losses, a fourth-straight Kentucky campaign with double-digit defeats. The Wildcats opened SEC Tournament play on Wednesday as a No. 9 seed and won a pair of games before elimination. It was a similar NCAA Tournament run, ending unceremoniously after only one victory.

Just because BBN hit a few potholes, it doesn’t mean there weren’t times to enjoy the ride. Let’s relive those good ones, shall we?

Indiana Rivalry Resumes with Dickie V and Charles Barkley

For a generation of Kentucky basketball fans, there was no bigger rival than Indiana. The border state foes who once dominated college basketball went 15 years without facing off in the regular season. The return of the rivalry was accompanied by Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale.

The two colorful broadcasters spent two games court-side, and the trip to Rupp was the only one in the regular season. Barkley enjoyed the fried chicken at the Merrick Inn with Dickie V, then hit the town after the Cats secured a much-needed victory.

Despite a 7-point halftime deficit, Kentucky was able to come from behind by dragging Indiana into the mud. It was a slobber-knocker where neither team shot better than 40% from the floor. It’s the kind of game where Mo Dioubate is at his best, and he was against the Hoosiers, scoring a team-high 14 points with 12 rebounds and five steals in the 72-60 Wildcat win.

JQ’s Atlanta Cameo

Jayden Quaintance was Kentucky’s highest-profile offseason addition. The former five-star talent was one of the top five available players in the transfer portal, and considered a future NBA Lottery picked. There was one big catch: He suffered a torn ACL and underwent surgery in March.

Quaintance’s recovery brought plenty of angst to BBN throughout the offseason, unsure if and when he’d be able to return. Mark Pope offered reassuring words, but would JQ actually return ahead of schedule? For the Cats, it was right on time.

Quaintance made his Kentucky basketball debut against St. John’s in the CBS Sports Classic. After multiple embarrassing non-conference performances, BBN was desperate for a win. They leaned on JQ to help get it done. In only 18 minutes, Quaintance had 10 points (5-7 FG), eight rebounds, and a pair of blocked shots to propel the Cats to a 78-66 victory.

The celebration was short-lived. Quaintance’s knee swelled up, and he only played in three more games before he was shelved for the rest of season.

The Malachi Miracle at LSU

It looked like the Wildcats were in dire straits after starting SEC play with a pair of losses. A 1-3 start felt imminent when Kentucky fell behind 18 points at LSU. Instead of throwing in the towel, the Cats clawed back to retake the lead in the final minutes. It was a lead that wouldn’t last, as the two teams went back and forth down the stretch.

Otega Oweh had a chance to tie the game from the free throw line, but missed one from the charity stripe. Kentucky fouled to extend the game, but most fans already lost hope. The door was cracked open just wide enough for a miracle.

With only 1.6 seconds remaining, Collin Chandler sent a football pass flying through the air. Its unexpected recipient was Malachi Moreno. The 7-foot freshman center did not hesitate, burying the mid-range game-winner as the clock struck zero. The victory sparked the best run of the season, as the Wildcats won seven of eight games against SEC foes.

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Otega Oweh Makes Kentucky Basketball History

Kentucky fans spent plenty of season bemoaning what the Wildcats didn’t have. What they did have was the highest-scoring two-year player in Kentucky basketball history.

Even when Oweh was off, he was still a warrior, scoring in double-figures in every game of the 2026 season except one, a win at South Carolina. After a somewhat slow start, he scored 20+ points in 19 games. Even though the Preseason SEC Player of the Year didn’t take home the hardware in March, thanks mostly to the Wildcats’ record, he was everything Kentucky needed to keep the boat afloat. It’s hard to imagine what this team would have been without No. 00.

Kentucky Beats Calipari at Arkansas

Optimism was in short supply when the Wildcats traveled to Bud Walton Arena. John Calipari’s Hogs were rounding into form, and Kentucky had just suffered an embarrassing 25-point loss at Vanderbilt. A loss to the former Kentucky coach felt inevitable, covering BBN with an overwhelming sense of dread.

The team didn’t feel that dread. Kentucky got off to a hot start to build a comfortable lead before a ref show broke out. Six total technical fouls were called, including a flurry of three on Kentucky in 38 seconds, the last of which gave Arkansas its first lead of the game.

Kentucky could have panicked, yet they remained cool. Collin Chandler hit a big three to steady the ship, while Otega Oweh attacked the paint. Oweh had 24 points and eight assists as the Cats pulled away with an 85-77 victory, handing Arkansas its first home loss of the season.

Tennessee Sweep on Denim Night at Rupp Arena

The first two years of the Mark Pope era have ignited a feeling of nostalgia, one that took center stage in February. Kentucky’s 1996 National Championship team was back in Lexington to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their Untouchable run to a title. To commemorate the occasion, Nike recreated the classic denim uniforms. If the stakes weren’t high enough, Tennessee was coming to town. A Wildcat win would put Kentucky atop the SEC, tied with Florida.

Kentucky could have crumpled under the pressure. Tennessee had vengeance on its mind. It was the perfect spot for a let-down, yet the Cats did not relent.

Once again, a slow start put Kentucky behind the 8-ball, trailing Tennessee by 14 at halftime. Once again, the Cats clawed back to create a chaotic ending. Otega Oweh drove the baseline and made an incredible pass to Collin Chandler, who drilled a three-pointer with 32 seconds to play to give Kentucky a two-point lead. Despite a career-high 29 points from Nate Ament, the Cats held on for a 74-71 win. Mark Pope is a perfect 4-0 against Tennessee in the regular season.

BG Time (x3)

Few contributors have drawn as much frustration in recent years as Brandon Garrison. He can make silly mistakes and let his emotions get the best of him, but when he’s at his best, it’s absolutely delightful.

With his son in the Rupp Arena stands, Garrison scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win over Oklahoma. A month later in the SEC Tournament, Kentucky probably would not have survived against LSU if he hadn’t knocked down a pair of threes in a 17-point performance. It was his defense that propelled the Cats to a win over Santa Clara. BG blocked two three-point shots in overtime to spark an 8-0 run that put the Broncos away. Garrison finished with 10 points, 8 boards, and 6 blocks, tied for the second-most ever by a Kentucky Wildcat in an NCAA Tournament game.

An Unforgettable Kentucky Buzzer-Beater

Otega Oweh had already earned the respect of many Kentucky basketball fans, but it was hard to handicap his long-term legacy. He scored plenty of points, yet he did not play for any dominant teams. How would he be remembered? Oweh elevated his all-time status with one incredible NCAA Tournament performance.

In the middle of a battle with Santa Clara, Oweh did everything for the Cats. He scored a career-high 35 points in the game, passing Bill Spivey to break the two-year UK scoring record. Oweh tied the game with less than 10 ticks on the clock. Allen Graves buried Kentucky with a go-ahead three, but it couldn’t kill Oweh. In 2.4 seconds, he sprinted up the court and banked in a three to send it into overtime.

THIS

IS

MARCH pic.twitter.com/OcAKNgerqm — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2026

It wasn’t a buzzer-beater for the win. It wasn’t a victory that sent Kentucky to the Final Four. But that incredible moment was the most exciting of this NCAA Tournament, and one that Big Blue Nation will never forget.