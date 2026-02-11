Big 12 MBB/WBB Tournaments will feature same glass floor used by UK at 2024 Big Blue Madness

The ASB GlassFloor stole the show at the 2024 edition of Big Blue Madness. Now, it’s going to be used for official college basketball games.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced it will utilize the ASB GlassFloor technology for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Unlike the usual hardwood basketball floor, the court has been swapped out for glass, which serves as a fully functional LED screen from baseline to baseline.

The ASB GlassFloor has become more of a trend in European basketball leagues, and it was also used during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, but this will mark the first time it’s being brought out for official competition in the United States. The Big 12 Tournaments will begin on March 4 for the women and March 10 for the men.

According to the Big 12, “the court will be used to highlight new partnership opportunities, elevate fan engagement and enhance in-game entertainment. During each matchup, visual effects displayed on the court could include: Immersive animations following key plays and moments, dynamic court designs, shot charts, and interactive games for fans during timeouts.”

Our goal at the Big 12 is simple: keep raising the bar.



The Big 12 Conference and @asbglassfloor today introduced a state-of-the-art full LED video sports floor that will debut at the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments this March at the T-Mobile… pic.twitter.com/uPBOTEi2Id — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 11, 2026

For those who remember when Kentucky basketball used this floor for Big Blue Madness ahead of Mark Pope‘s debut season as head coach, it was a cool, new experience — at least in this writer’s experience. Remember when the court transitioned into a football field for Mark Stoops’ appearance? Good times! But the ASB GlassFloor also allowed for game operators to flash graphics, animations, and hype videos on the floor. It was added entertainment, perfectly suited for an event like BBM.

The ASB GlassFloor could certainly become the basketball court of the future (especially as another way for companies to sell ads), but how smoothly it goes with the Big 12 Tournaments could indicate how quickly or not that might happen. It’s supposedly no different than playing on an actual hardwood court.

Per ESPN, “the courts have an aluminum and steel spring-action design that allows them to mimic the flexibility of a hardwood floor. The LED panels have a ceramic coating with dots etched into the glass for grip and a consistent surface without ‘dead spots’ or other quirks that can occur with natural wood.”

If all goes well with the Big 12 Tournaments, don’t be surprised if more and more basketball leagues and conferences in the US begin to look into using them.