Biggest roster surprises for Kentucky? Mark Pope doesn't want you to forget about Trent Noah

Remember when Jaland Lowe called Trent Noah “the best shooter I’ve ever seen,” and Malachi Moreno added, “he’s the best shooter in the gym”? Mark Pope said he was “the most veteran of all of our guys” last summer, too.

That led to a campaign of 3.0 PPG and 2.3 RPG on 36/33/83 shooting splits in 10.6 minutes per contest, one that saw the Mountain Mamba score just five times in conference play — including a scoreless February (0-9 FG). On one hand, he earned three starts and jumped out to a strong start with three multi-bucket performances in his first five games, including a team-high 16 points on 4-5 3PT vs. Tennessee Tech to end November. There was substance to back up the offseason hype.

On the other hand, outside of a few select performances — Arkansas (9 PTS, 7 REB) and Texas A&M (9 PTS, 3 REB) stick out — the Wildcats really needed more out of him from December through March, with only seven baskets from Dec. 13 to season’s end.

Pope says there was a reason for that, however, and fans shouldn’t be so quick to assume he won’t be an impact player in year three as a Wildcat. In fact, he’s brushed off that sophomore slump that also included a few lingering injuries to get back in the same headspace that made him such a head-turner this time last year. When asked about potential roster surprises in 2026-27, he singled out Harlan County’s finest.

“Probably the guy that’s getting talked about the least that is showing out right now is Trent Noah,” Pope told Jon Rothstein this week. “Trent Noah has got — he’s physical and he can really shoot it. Part of the issue last year was when we lost our point guard spot and we lost a real creator vibe on our roster, it hurt guys like Trent who might not manufacture a lot of shots, but if shots can be manufactured for him, he’s going to make them all, it feels like.”

Noah is the one flying under the radar, but he’s not the only one making an early impact at the Joe Craft Center through the first couple of weeks of summer workouts.

For starters, Pope really likes what Kentucky’s got at the four spot, led by Ousmane N’Diaye and Justin McBride. We all know the one-two guard punch between Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins, the shooting of Milan Momcilovic and Malachi Moreno’s rise to stardom as a sophomore, but the versatility and skill at power forward should make fans excited.

“Man, there’s a lot (of surprises). This Ousmane N’Diaye is really, really interesting,” he said. “Like, when you get to lay eyes on him, you’re going to — he’s just so long and he really shoots the ball. Justin McBride is a guy that hasn’t been talked about a ton who has had a ton of reps and is a very, very versatile player, brings some physicality.”

From there, he’ll add a pair of wildcards in terms of what they can be this upcoming season if a few things go their way: Franck Kepnang and Braydon Hawthorne.

For the former, it’s just about staying healthy — that’s it. For the latter, it’s about turning his sky-high potential into production. They believe in him, obviously, but how quickly can he get there? Those two being hits in year three for Pope could be the difference in a Final Four run.

“Franck Kepnang, if he can stay healthy — everybody’s seen what he can do when he’s healthy. He could have a big impact for us,” Pope said. “There are a lot of guys with the potential to step up and really be difference-makers. … We’ve been talking for a year about Braydon Hawthorne, and we think he’s got it. He’s got a really high ceiling and a ton of potential.

“So we have a lot of guys that have a chance to step in and make an impact on this team, and we’re going to count on all of them to do it.”

Who’s your breakout candidate in the blue and white this season?