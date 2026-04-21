Billy Donovan is officially a free agent -- and he's already being linked to Kentucky

Ah, we meet again, Billy Donovan speculation. It’s been, what, two offseasons since we last saw you? The on-again, off-again relationship has been consistently inconsistent for two decades, loud in Lexington since Tubby Smith’s departure for Minnesota and with every coaching search since — both official and the ones fans have tried to speak into existence.

As legend has it, Donovan is still looking for horse farms in the area to this very day.

Today, those whispers return as legitimate, tangible news: Donovan has stepped down as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls after six seasons in the Windy City. He’s been in the NBA since 2015, starting his jump to the pros with the OKC Thunder until 2020, racking up 469 career wins in the league. Now, the door is back open for a return to college, ironically after he flirted with North Carolina following the Tar Heels’ decision to fire Hubert Davis. Apparently, there was traction there — Jeff Goodman said Donovan “wanted to wait until the end of the season to make a decision,” with one source close to the situation adding “he might have taken it.” Instead, they made a move for former Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

Two weeks later, Donovan is a free agent, searching for his next home — for real this time.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reports that the 60-year-old “immediately becomes one of the most desirable names on the coaching market — NBA or college” and will be linked to “multiple” openings on the professional level in the coming weeks. Despite stepping down, he has no interest in retiring.

“The guy wants to coach,” one source told Norlander. “He’s going to be a head coach again.”

That’s where things get interesting. He missed the college coaching carousel ahead of the 2026-27 season, but if he decides to pass on these upcoming NBA jobs, he could be the biggest name available entering the 2027-28 season.

And, considering the pulse of Big Blue Nation right now with Mark Pope’s future far from comfortable in Lexington at this point, a partnership after a handful of failed attempts across multiple decades could be back on the table.

When discussing potential landing spots for Donovan, Norlander quickly pointed to the Bluegrass State.

“If Donovan pauses or waits out this cycle and chooses to not coach for 2026-27, the expectation will be for him to return, somewhere, in 2027,” he wrote. “If we get to that point, things would get very interesting in college basketball at a number of schools.

“At Kentucky, Mark Pope has come under fire from the most invested fan base in college hoops. He’ll enter next season under significant pressure despite a respectable two-year start that includes 46 wins, a No. 3 and No. 7 seed, and three NCAA Tournament victories. A looming change at athletic director only adds uncertainty to his long-term standing in Lexington.”

Kansas and, yes, Florida also joined the list of potential fits for the native of Rockville Centre, NY, should it get to that point next offseason, with Bill Self considering retirement and Todd Golden a hot name at the NBA level.

NBA writer Evan Sidery poured gasoline on that fire by singling out the Wildcats, as well, adding that league executives believe Donovan “could be intrigued by the idea of coaching (at) the University of Kentucky, if he takes a year off.”

Some executives believe Billy Donovan could be intrigued by the idea of coaching the University of Kentucky, if he takes a year off.



Kentucky pursued Donovan before hiring Mark Pope, who enters next season on the hot seat.



Donovan began his coaching career at Kentucky in 1989. pic.twitter.com/ermnBk9qJJ — Evan Sidery (@esidery) April 21, 2026

Now, none of it could matter if Pope crushes it at Kentucky this season — and that’s the hope for every card-carrying member of BBN. Fans just want to see wins and a deep postseason run. That’s it, nothing more or less.

If not and the pressure continues to build in Lexington? Well, maybe a different branch of the Rick Pitino coaching tree is leading things in 2027-28.