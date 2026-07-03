Billy Donovan is Staying OUT of College Basketball

Even though he has not been a college basketball coach for more than a decade, many around the sport believe Billy Donovan will eventually return and make another run at a title. Once again, those wishful thinkers are just doing a Charlie Brown football-kicking impression.

When Kentucky was looking for a John Calipari replacement two years ago, Billy Donovan was reportedly on the short list of candidates. The story goes that he ultimately was not pursued because he would not make a move until the conclusion of the Chicago Bulls season, which happened near the end of college basketball free agency.

This offseason, his name was once again in the mix for another Blue-Blood vacancy. Once again, he was unwilling to act until after the NBA season. There were whispers around North Carolina about Billy Donovan, but the Tar Heels ultimately chose to hire an unemployed NBA coach, Michael Malone.

Fifteen days after North Carolina hired Malone, the Bulls and Billy Donovan “mutually agreed to part ways.” Sure. While Donovan shopped for other jobs, insiders shared that he would be open to return to the college ranks. Folks quickly connected dots when Dusty May abruptly left Michigan in June to become the Dallas Mavericks coach. That would almost make too much sense.

Instead of pitching himself to a Big Ten program, Billy Donovan is accepting another role in the NBA. He’ll be the lead assistant for Mitch Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs, according to multiple reports.

He is giving us more dots to connect. Donovan has positioned himself to become the Spurs’ next head coach if Johnson stumbles with Victor Wembanyama and the defending Western Conference Champs.

Billy Donovan has spent the last eleven seasons in the NBA. Whenever college basketball opportunities arise, he tactfully dances around them, leaving it cracked just wide enough to create the illusion of interest, without actually being interested. If you’re getting your hopes up for a return, don’t. Also, why would one expect him to be a good college basketball coach? The sport looks nothing like the one he left after the 2015 season.

If diehard college basketball fans can’t get Billy Donovan to return, don’t worry. There’s still hope for Brad Stevens.

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