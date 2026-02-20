Billy Gillispie will not return to Tarleton State in 2026-27

It’s been a tough run for Billy Gillispie in 2025-26, one that is expected to end his time at Tarleton State altogether.

The season started with an anonymous complaint that put him on administrative leave on October 3, only to be quickly reinstated upon conduct review on Oct. 6. Then came a myriad of health issues for the former Kentucky coach, forcing him to miss 11 games this season and all since early January. In the meantime, Tarleton State AD Steve Uryasz named associate head coach Glynn Cyprien as acting head coach.

“I’m trying to return, but I’m not sure what’s gonna happen,” Gillispie told The Dallas Morning News last week. “Kidney is great. It’s blood pressure and heart related.”

On Friday, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports broke the news that his extended absence will be permanent, Gillispie’s time with the Texans coming to an end going into 2026-27. Cyprien will close out the season leading the program, followed by a national search for the 66-year-old’s replacement.

Gillispie entered the season with a 78-74 coaching record over five seasons in Stephenville, signing a contract extension in March 2024 after first arriving ahead of the 2020-21 season. The Abilene, TX native was at Kentucky from 2007-09, along with other stops at UTEP (2002-04), Texas A&M (2004-07), and Texas Tech (2011-12). After leaving Tech, he was at Ranger College at the junior college level from 2015-20. He’ll finish his time at Tarleton with a 90-86 overall record.

Before his brief sixth season coaching the Texans, he racked up 226 wins in his career, 40 coming during his time in Lexington. He went 18-13 in his first season at Kentucky in 2007-08, followed by a 22-14 finish in 2008-09, which finished with a loss in the NIT. He had gained traction with the Texans over the last several years during their transition from Division II to Division I, including runs to the CBI and CIT, headlined by a 25-10 record in 2023-24 that saw his team finish second in the WAC.

What’s next for Billy Clyde? That’s up in the air. Until then, hopefully he can get his health situation figured out and back on his feet sooner rather than later.