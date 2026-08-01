Bio Blast: Alex Afari

A Colorado judge has passed a preliminary injunction to give all members of the class of 2022 a fifth year whether they redshirted or not. That means some players can return to college for the 2026-27 academic year. Kentucky might just get a starter at linebacker back on the roster.

Former four-star recruit Alex Afari Jr. is now looking at a return to college football less than one week away from the start of fall camp in Lexington.

Kentucky LB Alex Afari is exploring a return to college football following Friday night's court ruling, his brother tells @On3.



Was with the Packers in mini camp. A return to Kentucky is on the table. Has 193 career tackles and 26.5 TFLs. https://t.co/Z8A6kFbvmD https://t.co/Jy2rBTrUd3 pic.twitter.com/VTcR5SVOPZ — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) August 1, 2026

Linebacker is one of the biggest question marks on Kentucky’s defense in 2026. Returnee Grant Godfrey is the only player on the roster with any returning experience. The Cats are banking on evaluation and development under new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. But roster-building never stops.

What could Afari bring back to Lexington? A special edition of KSR’s Bio Blast has returned.

Former blue-chip recruit who picked Kentucky over Cincinnati

Alex Afari Jr. first played soccer in Greater Cincinnati before giving football a try. The class of 2022 prospect then became a standout at West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West. The defensive back recruit hit another level after recording 16 tackles as a junior. Afari logged 60 tackles as a senior and earned All-State honors. Before that big campaign, Afari committed to Kentucky during his junior year in May 2021 on his birthday.

The recruitment would not end there for the blue-chip prospect who many liked at cornerback. Cincinnati with Luke Fickell at the helm made a big push to flip Afari leading up to national signing day but Vince Marrow was able to secure and lock up this recruitment.

Multiple positions switches in Lexington

Alex Afari Jr. arrived on campus as a cornerback and Kentucky seemed to like his potential there. But they also wanted to get the talented player on the field. That led to a first position switch.

In 2022 and 2023, Afari played a hybrid big nickel position in Kentucky’s 3-3-5 defense. Afari made three starts as a true freshman and recorded 21 tackles and three tackles for loss as a true freshman on 266 defensive snaps. That turned into 49 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss over a career-high 555 snaps with 12 starts as a sophomore in 2024.

But another position switch would be in his future.

A move to off-ball linebacker in 2024

Alex Afari Jr. began his junior season still playing the hybrid nickel position with Jamon Dumas-Johnson and D’Eryk Jackson at linebacker. But then the injury bug arrived in October. That led to a full-time move to linebacker.

Afari made four starts to close the season at linebacker and finished the season with 62 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss over 434 snaps. However, there were some rough moments in run fits. Then there was some growth shown in 2025.

The former four-star prospect recorded 61 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks as a senior over 503 defensive snaps. The veteran missed two games with injury but was a productive player for Kentucky when on the field. The havoc creation did not go way with Afari playing inside the box.

Undrafted Free Agent

Alex Afari Jr. entered the 2026 NFL Draft since there was no remaining eligibility at the time. The linebacker went undrafted and ultimately signed a mini-camp deal with the Green Bay Packers. An invited to training camp in July was not extended. Afari was likely looking at playing in the UFL or potentiall the Canadian Football League to continue his football career. That has changed.

The linebacker now has an opportunity to return to college football.

College Production

— 2022 (Freshman): 13 games, 3 starts, 266 snaps, 73.8 PFF grade, 21 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 4 pressures, 5 missed tackles

— 2023 (Sophomore): 13 games, 12 starts, 555 snaps, 71.6 PFF grade, 49 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, sack, pass breakup, forced fumble, 10 pressures, 8 missed tackles

— 2024 (Junior): 12 games, 6 starts, 434 snaps, 53.2 PFF grade, 62 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, pass breakup, 8 pressures, 10 missed tackles

— 2025 (Senior): 10 games, 10 starts, 503 snaps, 63.1 PFF grade, 61 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, pass breakup, 11 pressures, 10 missed tackles

— Career: 48 games, 42 starts, 1,758 snaps, 193 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 3 pass breakups, forced fumble, 33 pressures, 33 missed tackles