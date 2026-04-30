Bio Blast: Brazilian center Márcio Santos

Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope has already added one international player to next season’s roster in Senegalese forward Ousmane N’Diaye. Could another be on the way?

Pope spent his Wednesday in Israel watching Brazilian center Márcio Santos play for Maccabi Tel Aviv. Jacob Polacheck of KSR+ mentioned Santos as someone to watch early Wednesday morning. It now appears that this recruitment is moving rather quickly. Negotiations are ongoing, and it would be tough for Santos’ club to match Kentucky’s financial offer. A commitment could be coming down the pike.

If Santos does ultimately join the fold for Kentucky’s 2026-27 campaign, he would add immediate depth to the frontcourt as a 6-foot-8 center. Already 23 years old, he has several years of professional experience. Let’s get to know him a little bit better through another edition of KSR’s Bio Blast series.

Endless experience at the professional and international levels

Coming from a sports family, Santos began playing basketball at eight years old in Brazil. As he continued to learn the game growing up, he quickly found himself trying to mimic a familiar name for the Big Blue Nation: Anthony Davis. By 15, Santos was already talented enough to begin playing professional basketball, making his debut with a Brazilian club named Franca in the 2018-19 season.

Over the next several years, he was named a three-time NBB (Novo Basquete Brasil) All-Star while helping Franca win three straight NBB titles from 2022-24. His breakout campaign came in 2020-21 when he averaged 8.1 points per outing. In his final season with Franca in 2023-24, he averaged 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per outing on 47.9 percent shooting from deep.

Santos has played a ton of basketball over the years. He was with Brazil’s national youth squad in 2019 for the South American U17 Championship, which his team won. He then played for the senior team across four FIBA events, including the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers, averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. Santos also played in four Basketball Champions League Americans events with Franca, winning it all in 2023. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in the 2024 edition of the competition. Franca even won the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup with Santos averaging 13.3 points and seven rebounds per game.

During his time with Franca, Santos entered his name into the 2023 NBA Draft, but he went unpicked. He still landed a spot in the NBA Summer League playing for the Atlanta Hawks, albeit with limited playing time across five appearances. From there, he moved up a level, heading off to Germany to play for Ulm in the Basketball Bundesliga. Santos averaged 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds throughout the 2024-25 season before his team lost in the championship. He also appeared in 17 EuroCup games with Ulm, averaging 7.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per outing on 44.1 percent three-point shooting. Santos even played an exhibition game in the United States for Ulm against the Portland Trail Blazers.

If this sounds like a lot of basketball games at the professional and international level, that’s because it is. He has more game experience than most fifth-year college players. Even more impressive is how consistent his numbers have been across the board, especially his three-point shooting as a slightly undersized big man. Santos is a highly experienced hooper. He’ll turn 24 years old in November.

But Santos has attracted the attention of Kentucky for his play during the 2025-26 season. He signed a three-year deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv last summer. Maccabi Tel Aviv plays in the Israeli Premier League, but more importantly, is a member of the EuroLeague, considered a top international league in the entire world. Santos has appeared in 37 EuroLeague games this season, averaging 6.9 points and 1.6 rebounds on shooting splits of 55.4/40.0/80.4.

As for his on-court game, a quick look through his highlights shows a player who uses his size and athleticism to bully his way to the rim for easy looks. While listed at 6-foot-8, his teams have always classified him as a center. As evidenced by his three-point numbers, he’s consistently been a high-level outside shooter. Santos is a good rebounder who appears to work well in pick-and-pop situations. He would be a quality depth piece for Kentucky in the frontcourt if he ends up choosing the Wildcats.

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