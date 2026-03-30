Bio Blast: Butler guard Finley Bizjack

The college basketball transfer portal window is still eight days away from officially opening, but big names are already announcing their intentions to transfer. Another potential Kentucky target has surfaced, too.

Soon after Rivals’ Joe Tipton reported Monday morning that Butler guard Finley Bizjack plans to enter the portal, Jacob Polacheck of KSR+ revealed that the Wildcats expect to be involved in his recruitment. A 6-foot-4, 195-pound combo guard, Bizjack is coming off a 2025-26 junior campaign that saw him earn Third Team All-Big East honors after posting 17.1 points per game for the Bulldogs. But with one year of eligibility remaining, the Texas native is electing to look elsewhere, including testing the NBA Draft waters.

A former three-star high school recruit out of Trophy Club (TX) Byron Nelson, Bizjack will be a sought-after shooter once his name officially hits the portal. Let’s get to know more about the curly-haired assassin through another edition of KSR’s Bio Blast.

Three seasons with the Butler Bulldogs

Bizjack has spent all three of his college seasons playing for head coach Thad Matta at Butler. Matta announced earlier this month that he is retiring from coaching. Bizjack never won more than 18 games in a season while playing under Matta, going 16-16 this past season with a 7-13 mark in the Big East. He originally entered the portal last offseason, but elected to return for another run with the Bulldogs.

Bizjack came off the bench in 33 games as a true freshman in 2023-24, averaging 4.2 points per outing while making the Big East All-Freshman Team. His sophomore season saw him take a major leap in production: 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 27.6 minutes per contest. His 42.8 three-point percentage on 4.1 attempts per game stood out. After shopping himself around last spring, he took his chances by sticking in Indianapolis. At least for his individual game, that ended up being the right decision.

As a junior, Bizjack took another leap, leading Butler in scoring with 17.1 points per contest while also chipping in 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 34 minutes. He started 31 games for the Bulldogs, but did see his outside shooting efficiency dip. Bizjack shot a still-respectable 34.9 percent on threes (6.3 attempts per game), with his two-point percentage going up from 46.3 in 2024-25 to 50.5 in 2025-26. He finished his Butler career with 1,018 points in 98 games played (61 as a starter). His range is beyond the NBA three-point line.

While at Butler, Bizjack represented the United States in the 2024 U23 Nations League Americas, an international 3×3 event held in Mexico City. He was then selected for the USA Basketball 3×3 development camp last spring, meaning he will be considered for future USA 3×3 national team and FIBA 3×3 pro circuit assignments.

What the advanced stats like about him

Bizjack is not a pure point guard, but shouldered some of the ball-handling responsibilities at Butler alongside 6-foot-7 guard/First Team All-Big East member Michael Ajayi. Bizjack’s usage rate of 23.7 percent ranked him in the 78th percentile among all Division I players, per CBB Analytics, but his assist/turnover ratio graded out as average at best.

What the advanced stats like about Bizjack’s game is his ability to score a bunch of points on above-average efficiency/high volume while being able to get to the free-throw line in the process. He shot 85 percent from the stripe last season on 6.1 attempts per outing. Bizjack gets to the line at a well-above-average rate and isn’t a high-turnover player. Against eight Quad 1 opponents this past season, he averaged 15.5 points per outing on 37.8 percent shooting from deep.

Defensively, Bizjack is not an impactful rebounder and isn’t someone who has shown the ability to create havoc plays on that end of the floor. But his offensive skills are hard to ignore. There is a flair to his game that makes him entertaining to watch.

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