Bio Blast: Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik

Transfer portal season is moving right along for Kentucky men’s basketball. The Wildcats have hosted a handful of visitors since the weekend, and currently have Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman on campus with more on the way. Head coach Mark Pope has another transfer forward in his sights, too.

Colorado’s Sebastian Rancik will visit Kentucky starting Wednesday and continuing until Thursday. A 6-foot-10, 220-pound stretch forward from Slovakia, Rancik is a rising junior after spending two seasons with the Buffaloes, where he went from bench piece as a freshman to a full-time starter as a sophomore. He was originally scheduled to visit Indiana, but he canceled his trip to the Hoosiers and quickly replaced it with a trip to Lexington. Florida State and BYU are also involved.

Rancik will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. On3 ranks him 109th overall and the 28th-best power forward to enter the transfer portal so far this offseason. Let’s get to know him better through another edition of KSR’s Bio Blast.

A big jump from year one to year two

The son of a Slovakian basketball legend Martin Rancik, who played college ball at Iowa State, the younger Rancik made his way to the United States at 14 years old. He attended JSerra Catholic (CA) for his entire high school career. Rancik suited up for Slovakia on the international stage, appearing in 11 games across the 2022 FIBA U18 European Championship Division B and the 2021 FIBA U18 European Challengers events, averaging 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for his home country.

Considered a four-star recruit, Rancik was ranked No. 111 overall by the Rivals Industry Ranking from the class of 2024. Along with Colorado, he also considered Oklahoma and Southern California before landing with the Buffaloes’ longtime head coach, Tad Boyle. Rancik had a solid freshman season in 2024-25, averaging 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per outing. He started 11 of his 33 games played — all coming in Big 12 play — while shooting 53.8 percent on two-pointers and 25.8 percent on three-pointers. Rancik poured in 19 points and nine rebounds in a huge road game against Kansas. He was named the team’s Most Improved Award at the end of the season.

Rancik saw his game take a huge leap in 2025-26. His numbers improved across the board: 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and two assists in 28.1 minutes per contest. He shot worse on his twos (46.7 percent) but upped his outside shooting to 33.1 percent on over double the volume. He also went from shooting 69 percent on 2.2 free throws per game as a freshman to shooting 86 percent on 4.4 attempts as a sophomore. There was obvious year-over-year development with the now-20-year-old, although he did miss Colorado’s final four games due to an undisclosed injury.

What the advanced stats say about his game

The first thing that stands out about Rancik’s game is his passing feel as a big man. His assist rate of 12.3 percent graded out in the 81st percentile among all forwards, per CBB Analytics. There is some flair to his playmaking skills. He was a high-usage player for his position but was not turnover-prone. Rancik is athletic enough to run the floor well, an area in which he thrives, ranking in the 89th percentile in percentage of his points scored via fast break (17.1 percent). He has good feel as a dribbler and passer when attacking in transition.

While not a consistent scorer around the rim, he uses his size to draw plenty of fouls. Not many guys his size are knocking in 86 percent of their free throws, either. Rancik’s outside shooting touch improved greatly as a sophomore. Nearly half (46.3 percent) of his shot attempts last season came from beyond the arc, although his percentage of makes dipped to just 29.9 percent in Big 12 play.

With quick feet and fluid mobility, Rancik can defend multiple positions. His highlights show plenty of blocks as the help defender in transition. His steal rate also grades out well above average for his position. He possesses offensive and defensive tools that are not common for 6-foot-10 forwards.

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