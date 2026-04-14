Bio Blast: Five-star wing Tyran Stokes

The marathon race to land Tyran Stokes appears to be nearing an end, but it’s best to expect the unexpected when it comes to the nation’s top-ranked high schooler.

Kentucky’s pursuit of Stokes has covered multiple coaching regimes. John Calipari began prioritizing the 6-foot-7 wing dating back to the summer of 2023. Mark Pope continued the hunt once he took control of the program in April 2024. Ever since, it’s been a back-and-forth recruitment between Stokes and Kentucky. At times, the Wildcats have been viewed as the favorite, only for another school to swoop in and steal momentum.

But UK is once again trending in the right direction. Stokes began his surprise visit to Lexington on Monday. Kansas, the perceived frontrunner for months now, is still lurking. How much weight does Kentucky’s affiliation with Nike (with which Stokes is partnered) carry compared to Kansas’ relationship with Adidas? We could be on the verge of finding out.

The reality? No one truly knows what Stokes is/has been thinking with his process. He is not someone bound to timelines or deadlines — when he feels the time is right to make a decision, it will happen, likely without much or any warning. In today’s age, it’s not often we see quiet recruitments like this one.

Stokes has been on Kentucky’s radar for literal years now. We’ve talked about him on this here website plenty during that time. But now that he’s made it back to campus and is listening to another pitch from the Wildcats as his senior year of high school quickly comes to an end, we’re going to step back and look at just how important a recruit he is.

Establishing himself on the high school scene

It’s easy to forget that Stokes is a Louisville native, even if he wasn’t there long. Most of his family remains in Louisville and cheers for the Cardinals, although he’s said before that he was never a big UL fan growing up. He eventually moved out to California at nine years old and has mostly stayed out west ever since. Stokes began his high school career at the prestigious Prolific Prep, which is now based in Florida but was previously located in Napa.

Stokes quickly put his mark on the high school scene. As a freshman, he helped lead Prolific Prep to an appearance in the GEICO Nationals. He received Freshman All-American honors from MaxPreps and established himself as a national name on the Nike EYBL circuit with Vegas Elite. Despite playing up two years in age, Stokes was a star on the 17U stage at just 15 years old. He averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per contest at Peach Jam in 2023 as Vegas Elite finished as the event’s runner-up.

Going into his sophomore season at Prolific, Stokes teamed up alongside fellow five-star AJ Dybantsa, who is projected as a top-three NBA Draft pick this summer after a one-and-done season at BYU. Already ranked No. 1 overall in his class by this time, Stokes received an offer from Calipari’s Wildcats in November 2023. Talks of a potential reclass to 2025 began to gain traction as Stokes dominated his competition. Kansas has entered the conversation, too.

Alongside Dybansta, Stokes and Prolific Prep once again made it to the Chipotle Nationals (formerly GEICO), and he once again picked up All-American honors from MaxPreps. Going into another AAU season in spring 2024, Mark Pope took over the Kentucky men’s basketball program. Pope quickly built a relationship with Stokes to maintain the Wildcats’ edge in his recruitment. Stokes suited up for Team USA during the summer for the U17 World Cup (winning gold) before leading the Oakland Soldiers to a second-place finish at Peach Jam, losing to the Boozer twins and Caleb Wilson in the championship. UK and Kansas were still the schools he was hearing from the most.

New schools, same old production

Stokes transferred to Notre Dame (CA) for his junior season in 2024-25. He dealt with a minor injury early on, but didn’t take long to return to form. He averaged 21 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on the season (albeit against weaker competition) before winning another gold medal for Team USA in the U19 World Cup. In between was a surprise visit to UK in June 2025. Stokes even took the gridiron at the beginning of his senior year with Notre Dame, filling in at tight end. He hauled in a touchdown during his first-ever high school football game, too. Stokes skipped most of the Nike EYBL season that summer, but did participate (and performed well) at Peach Jam.

But right before his final high school basketball season began, Stokes pulled out of Notre Dame and later transferred to Rainier Beach (WA) for the 2025-26 campaign. He teamed up with star freshman JJ Crawford, the son of NBA veteran Jamal Crawford, who also serves as an assistant coach on the staff. By this point, Stokes was down to three finalists: Kentucky, Kansas, and Oregon. Stokes and Rainier Beach won the Class 3A Championship in March. He was named a Naismith All-American soon after. Stokes then went on to put on a show in both the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Nike Hoop Summit in recent weeks.

That brings us to today. Rumors of a potential Bill Self retirement as Kansas head coach were ultimately shut down by Self, who is coming back for at least one more year. That seemed to help the Jayhawks at the time. But Stokes’ partnership with Nike continues to play a factor in Kentucky’s favor. Even after his visit to UK wrapped up Tuesday morning, there is no indication when he’ll make a decision or who the choice will be.

A high-floor, high-ceiling player

Stokes is the exact prototype that NBA teams are looking for in a wing. He’s 6-foot-7, 225 pounds with freak athleticism and a good feel for the game. Scouts have raved about his defensive potential and explosiveness. He is a freight train in transition. There have been questions surrounding his motor and up-and-down body language, and his jump shot hasn’t always been consistent, but his physical tools and gifts immediately make him someone who raises both a team’s floor and ceiling.

From the moment he steps on a college campus, Stokes will be the best player there. When he’s locked in and fully engaged, there might only be a handful of players in all of college hoops who can play at a higher level than him. Once he begins to process the game more consistently, he’ll turn into a future NBA All-Star.

And that’s what makes him such an important recruit for Pope, who has never coached a player of this caliber before. This could be a make-or-break third season for Pope. A lot is riding on landing Stokes. There is the path where everything works out, Pope and Stokes see eye-to-eye, and the two lead Kentucky to a deep NCAA Tournament run in 2026-27. There is also the path where Stokes picks UK, and things don’t mesh as hoped, which would only do more to hurt Pope’s future as a coach than Stokes’ future as a player. Then there’s the third path, where Stokes goes to Kansas and Pope builds his roster around top portal players instead.

This rollercoaster recruitment ride isn’t over yet, but it’s nearing an end.

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