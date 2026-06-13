Bio Blast: J Batt

Kentucky’s long search for Mitch Barnhart‘s replacement is almost over. On Saturday evening, Michigan State director of athletics J Batt emerged as UK’s top candidate. The Wildcats have zeroed in and are reportedly trying to make a hire. Who is Batt? That is what KSR is here for.

Bio Blast has returned to take a look at perhaps the new leader of the athletic department in Lexington. Batt could be taking his third job since 2022 but there is a track record and an SEC history with this candidate.

Let’s dive in.

Former soccer player who started his athletic administration career quickly

J Batt was born in Illinois and raised in Virginia before enrolling at the University of North Carolina. The soccer player was a member of UNC’s 2001 national championship team. During his time in Chapel Hill, Batt earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications plus a master’s degree in sports administration.

That led to a first working opportunity. Batt joined the Carolina athletic department in 2005.

Fundraising experience at multiple schools

J Batt earned his first full-time job at William & Mary in 2005 where he got his start in athletic department fundraising. From there, Batt would move to James Madison in 2007 where he worked as the director of major gifts for athletics. Batt primarily worked in fundraising again for the school in Virginia. That led to an opportunity at Maryland where Batt stayed from 2009-13. During his time in College Park, Batt worked directly with the Terrapin Club which was the official booster and fundraising organization for Maryland. That led to as associate athletic director role at East Carolina where Batt worked with another booster organization (The Pirate Club) and increased fundraising by 60 percent in 2016. Batt also helped start capital campaigns to renovate Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Batt earned a strong work reputation as a fundraiser. That led to multiple different job opportunities as he climbed the athletic administration ladder. After numerous stops, a huge opportunity in the SEC presented itself.

A 5-plus year stint at Alabama

Alabama hired J Batt and the former ACC student served in a variety roles while working under former Kentucky administrator Greg Byrne in Tuscaloosa. Batt joined Alabama’s administration as senior associate athletic director before being promoted to COO and senior deputy athletic director in 2021 and to executive deputy director, COO and chief revenue officer in 2022. Kentucky’s recent athletic department blueprints have included a chief revenue officer. That is certainly notable.

Batt served as the executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer. The administrator wore a lot of hats.

He was responsible for guiding revenue generation, including charitable giving, ticket sales and other revenue sources. Batt oversaw the successful development, implementation and launch of the Crimson Standard, Alabama Athletics’ 10-year, $600 million capital initiative. Michigan State Athletics

There’s those capital projects again. Byrne, of course, had a working relationship with Mitch Barnhart, which may have helped Batt get connected to Kentucky in this search. It was in Tuscaloosa where Batt became recognized as one of the best fundraisers in all of college athletics. Batt also served as the sport administrator for the Alabama men’s basketball program.

That led to his first opportunity to run an athletic department at Georgia Tech.

Four years of athletic director experience

J Batt became the new leader of the athletic department at Georgia Tech in October 2022. That means he essentially gone through four school years with three years of service in Atlanta and one year at Georgia Tech. Batt has made two football hires (Brent Key, Pat Fitzgerald) and one men’s basketball hire (Damon Stoudamire). The fundraising that made him a candidate also showed up.

Georgia Tech set records in contributions ($78.2 million) to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund (Georgia Tech athletic fundraising arm) during Batt’s first full year. That crushed the previous record by 43 percent. Batt also launched Full Steam Ahead — a $500 million fundraising initiative — with almost $300 million raised during his tenure. This helped upgrade athletic facilities across the Georgia Tech campus and enhance the game day experience for fans. Batt also led the way for a corporate sponsorship deal with Hyndai to provide extra revenue for the athletic department.

In his only year at Michigan State, Batt helped launch Spartan Ventures. This non-profit, tax-exempt group was launched with a board of trustees to help the university fund its athletic programs. It sounds very similar to Champions Blue.

“College athletics is evolving rapidly, and this model allows Michigan State to remain proactive,” said J Batt said in a release. “We will continue to prioritize our student-athletes’ experience, education, and well-being while building a sustainable future for the next generation of Spartans.”

“In addition to realizing new and expanded revenue generation for the department, Spartan Ventures will greatly enhance the NIL opportunities and support for our student-athletes. Donors and corporate partners will enjoy an improved experience and new opportunities to engage with our brand. Spartan Ventures will benefit from private-sector advantages including operational flexibility, a revenue generation focused approach, and enhanced talent recruitment, while balancing innovation with institutional alignment and a continued connection to the collegiate model. This framework will be established in alignment with Michigan State’s inherent grit, collaboration and ingenuity to optimize its competitive advantages.”

Batt has excelled in maximizing revenue and that continued in a new era of college athletics. That’s exactly what Kentucky was looking for.