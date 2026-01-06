Transfer Bio Blast: Kenny Minchey

For the fourth offseason in a row, the Kentucky football program entered the transfer portal market needing a starting quarterback. Cutter Boley is out after two seasons with the Wildcats. New head coach Will Stein needed a starter. It looks like UK has found their starter.

One day after committing to Nebraska, Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey has flipped to Kentucky.

Kentucky made a stealthy transfer portal move.



The Cats flipped former Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey from Nebraska, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/8iWMVeOE9y pic.twitter.com/QY9dUQevJN — KSR (@KSRonX) January 6, 2026

The Wildcats are now unofficially out of the Sam Leavitt sweepstakes. The pivot by Stein’s staff was done abruptly to steal the high-profile quarterback transfer who was committed to Nebraska. UK has its guy at the most important position in football. So just who is Kenny Minchey?

KSR is taking a closer at the redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining.

A riser in the 2023 class

As a junior in 2021 at Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II in Greater Nashville, Kenny Minchey settled in as a full-time starting quarterback and posted some big numbers. The passer threw for 3,280 yards with 32 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions as he led his team to the state semifinals. That set the stage for a recruiting rise.

Kenny Minchey committed to Pittsburgh in the spring of his junior year. However, the three-star recruit would quickly become known as one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 class.

Minchey put together some strong camp performance at Elite 11 regionals and that led to an invite to the finals. At the event, the quarterback did not win MVP but performed very well, and flashed a well-rounded skill set that included accuracy, arm strength, and the ability to move around in the pocket. That set the stage for a more popular recruitment.

The prospect only played four games during his senior season due to injury, but Notre Dame came calling. That ultimately led to a flip to the Irish in November.

A close QB competition in 2025

Kenny Minchey arrived at Notre Dame in 2023 and played for offensive coordinator Gerad Parker in year one. The Irish landed Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman to run the offense that season while Steve Angeli served as the backup. Mike Denbrock stepped in as offensive coordinator in 2024 and the Irish again went to the portal. The program landed Duke transfer Riley Leonard. Angeli remained the backup. That season ended in a national runner-up finish. The Irish then decided not to go in the portal ahead of the 2025 season.

Angeli, CJ Carr, and Kenny Minchey were all ready to compete for the starting job. However, that changed in April once Angeli entered the transfer portal. The veteran quarterback landed at Syracuse, and that set the stage for a two-man race in fall camp. Marcus Freeman called the final decision the toughest of his coaching career.

The way Marcus Freeman told Kenny Minchey he lost Notre Dame’s starting quarterback competition (and how difficult it was for Freeman, too) is a window into how compassionate of a head coach he is.



“If it ever becomes easy, you might be in the wrong profession.”



(via @ND_HCTI) pic.twitter.com/N1o0eNGhgr — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 16, 2025

Luckett’s scouting notebook

Kenny Minchey will be entering his fourth college football season in 2026 after spending his first three years at Notre Dame. The redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining an unproven player with recruiting pedigree.

The new Kentucky quarterback has not done it on the field yet in college football, but there are many reasons to believe that he can become a good starter for the Wildcats this fall. This is my scouting write-up on Minchey.