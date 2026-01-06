Transfer Bio Blast: Kenny Minchey
For the fourth offseason in a row, the Kentucky football program entered the transfer portal market needing a starting quarterback. Cutter Boley is out after two seasons with the Wildcats. New head coach Will Stein needed a starter. It looks like UK has found their starter.
One day after committing to Nebraska, Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey has flipped to Kentucky.
The Wildcats are now unofficially out of the Sam Leavitt sweepstakes. The pivot by Stein’s staff was done abruptly to steal the high-profile quarterback transfer who was committed to Nebraska. UK has its guy at the most important position in football. So just who is Kenny Minchey?
KSR is taking a closer at the redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining.
A riser in the 2023 class
As a junior in 2021 at Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II in Greater Nashville, Kenny Minchey settled in as a full-time starting quarterback and posted some big numbers. The passer threw for 3,280 yards with 32 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions as he led his team to the state semifinals. That set the stage for a recruiting rise.
Kenny Minchey committed to Pittsburgh in the spring of his junior year. However, the three-star recruit would quickly become known as one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 class.
Minchey put together some strong camp performance at Elite 11 regionals and that led to an invite to the finals. At the event, the quarterback did not win MVP but performed very well, and flashed a well-rounded skill set that included accuracy, arm strength, and the ability to move around in the pocket. That set the stage for a more popular recruitment.
Top 10
The prospect only played four games during his senior season due to injury, but Notre Dame came calling. That ultimately led to a flip to the Irish in November.
A close QB competition in 2025
Kenny Minchey arrived at Notre Dame in 2023 and played for offensive coordinator Gerad Parker in year one. The Irish landed Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman to run the offense that season while Steve Angeli served as the backup. Mike Denbrock stepped in as offensive coordinator in 2024 and the Irish again went to the portal. The program landed Duke transfer Riley Leonard. Angeli remained the backup. That season ended in a national runner-up finish. The Irish then decided not to go in the portal ahead of the 2025 season.
Angeli, CJ Carr, and Kenny Minchey were all ready to compete for the starting job. However, that changed in April once Angeli entered the transfer portal. The veteran quarterback landed at Syracuse, and that set the stage for a two-man race in fall camp. Marcus Freeman called the final decision the toughest of his coaching career.
Luckett’s scouting notebook
Kenny Minchey will be entering his fourth college football season in 2026 after spending his first three years at Notre Dame. The redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining an unproven player with recruiting pedigree.
The new Kentucky quarterback has not done it on the field yet in college football, but there are many reasons to believe that he can become a good starter for the Wildcats this fall. This is my scouting write-up on Minchey.
Kenny Minchey (6-2, 208) spent three seasons in the Notre Dame program for head coach Marcus Freeman. The quarterback spent time with offensive coordinators Gerad Parker and Mike Denbrock but had the same quarterback coach (Gino Guidugli) during his entire stint in South Bend. When given time to play on the field, we saw what made Minchey a coveted high school quarterback.
Minchey was comfortable on bootlegs and showed accuracy on rollouts both to his right and left in Denbrock’s pro-style offense that mixes in numerous modern spread elements. The quarterback owns a quick release and showed some three-level accuracy in limited snaps with the Irish in 2025. The quarterback can hurt defenses on draws and scrambles, but the run threat won’t be something an offense can rely on weekly. Flashed good instincts in the pocket with loose athleticism to avoid rushers. Has experience with traditional play-action fakes out of the pistol. Showed the ability to throw some with touch.
The Kentucky addition is a pass-first quarterback with solid positional athleticism. Kenny Minchey will fit in a modern RPO offense and can execute the boots and play-action fakes that Will Stein’s Oregon attack have utilized. Quick release and accuracy should allow Minchey to be productive in the screen game. Has the arm with touch to become a terrific vertical passer. Owns a well-rounded skill set and showed quick processing potential both in high school and in limited college snaps. Very limited experience but there is legitimate high upside due to a combination of raw tools and natural feel for the position.
