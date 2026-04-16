Bio Blast: Robert Morris forward DeSean Goode

Kentucky’s hunt for its portal addition of the offseason continues. Head coach Mark Pope has several irons in the fire, but none have popped quite yet. All it takes is one commit to help get the ball rolling. That needs to happen sooner rather than later though as top transfers across the country are beginning to make their college decisions.

A name we’re monitoring at KSR is Robert Morris forward DeSean Goode. Jacob Polacheck of KSR+ reports that Kentucky recently met with Goode for an in-person visit. Now, a visit to Lexington is in the works for the 6-foot-8, 230-pound rising junior. Kansas has already hosted him for a visit, and he was scheduled to check out St. John’s starting Tuesday night. The likes of Oklahoma, NC State, and Louisville are also in the mix.

On3 ranks Goode as the 82nd overall player and the 21st-best power forward to enter the portal this offseason. He’ll have two years of eligibility at his next stop. Let’s get to know him a little bit better through another edition of KSR’s Bio Blast.

The 2026 Horizon League Player of the Year

As an unranked recruit out of Fork Union Military Academy (VA), Goode reclassified from the 2023 class to the 2024 class to close out his high school career. He originally committed to New Orleans in March 2024 before backing off that decision a month later. He picked up an offer from IU Indy that May and committed just two days after. It didn’t take him long to earn a starting role with the Jaguars as a true freshman, either.

Goode appeared in 30 games for IU Indy in 2024-25, starting the final 14 games of his season. He averaged 7.8 points and six rebounds in 23.1 minutes per outing throughout his freshman campaign, shooting 57.1 percent on two-pointers and 36 percent on three-pointers with low volume. Goode was named Horizon League Freshman of the Week three times, good enough to crack the All-Freshman Team. He logged four double-doubles along the way while posting a season-high 23 points against Youngstown State.

The following offseason, Goode hopped into the portal but stayed within the conference, landing at Robert Morris. His overall game took a serious leap as a sophomore because of it. Across 33 games played (32 as a starter), Goode posted per-game averages of 15.2 points, a conference-leading 8.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 30.9 minutes. His overall field goal percentage of 62.9 percent also led the Horizon League. He notably shot 57.1 percent on three-pointers, but again on low volume (1.9 attempts per game). Even still, he went 36-63 from deep — an impressive clip for a big man.

Goode posted 12 double-doubles, scoring in double-digits in all but four of his 33 games. He hit the 20-point mark four times, headlined by a career-best 26 points in a two-point loss to Milwaukee. All of that production was more than enough for Goode to take home Horizon League Player of the Year honors. It didn’t lead to much postseason success, though. Robert Morris finished 22-11 (13-7; Horizon) before losing in the conference tournament semifinals as the 2-seed.

What the advanced stats say about his game

The shooting numbers immediately pop off the page with Goode. The advanced analytics love his efficiency in scoring the ball. His true shooting percentage (72.2) and effective field goal percentage (69.9) graded out in the 99th and 98th percentile, respectively, among all Division I forwards, per CBB Analytics. Part of that is calculated shot selection. Goode didn’t take many threes last season, but he hit them at an absurd clip and is also a steady free-throw shooter (75.9 percent in 2025-26) on good volume.

Nearly 60 percent of his shot attempts came inside the paint. He hit his two-pointers at a 65.2 percent clip. Per BartTorvik, Goode shot 69.2 percent on shots classified as a “close 2”. All of that efficiency propelled him to the top of all-in-one stats like RAPM, Win Shares, and PER. He graded out in the 94th percentile or better in those three categories. Goode is also an above-average rebounder on both ends. His offensive rebounding rate of 11.5 percent ranked in the 83rd percentile, which led to him scoring over a quarter of his points via second-chance opportunities.

Goode isn’t the most athletic player out there, but he’s a capable ball-handler and dribbler for someone his size. His defensive impact did not match his offensive impact last season, but he grades out as an above-average defender. The competition level of the Horizon League is not comparable to that of the SEC, but Goode would still be a highly productive player even if his shooting efficiency took a slight dip.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

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