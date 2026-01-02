Transfer Bio Blast: Sam Leavitt

For the fourth offseason in a row, the Kentucky football program will enter the transfer portal market needing a starting quarterback. Cutter Boley is out after two seasons with the Wildcats. New head coach Will Stein needs a QB1.

Could a de facto trade emerge with Arizona State?

The Sun Devils are considered the favorites to land Boley. Kentucky officially entered the race for Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt when the portal window opened on Monday with a visit to Lexington quickly coming together. Things are happening. Head on a swivel season has arrived.

LSU, Miami, and Oregon were considered the major players for Leavitt but Kentucky is a legitimate contender in this race. We should expect a decision to occur fairly quickly. Before that occurs, KSR is taking a look at Stein’s first huge recruiting target at the sport’s most important position.

Former four-star recruit spends one year at Michigan State

Sam Leavitt was the No. 381 overall player in the 2023 Rivals Industry Ranking. The quarterback was a late riser and only On3 had the prospect as a top-100 player in that class. Washington State emerged as an early contender and that led to a commitment ahead of Leavitt’s senior season when current Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris was the offensive coordinator in Pullman. However, this recruitment opened up after the quarterback led West Linn (Ore.) High to state title as Leavitt threw for 3,065 yards and accumulated 44 total touchdowns.

Michigan State got Leavitt on campus in December and completed a flip.

The West Coast quarterback was in East Lansing at the time that Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was fired after two game due to a sexual harassment allegation. The Spartans would finish that season with a 4-8 record. Leavitt would appear in four games and preserved his redshirt while throwing for 139 yards.

Leavitt entered the transfer portal after that season ended.

A star is born at Arizona State

After posting a losing season in year one, former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham turned to the transfer portal to ignite the rebuild at Arizona State. Sam Leavitt was a major reason why we saw the Sun Devils make a huge splash in 2024.

In Dillingham’s second season, Arizona State won a Big 12 title and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Sun Devils finished that year with 11 wins as tailback Cam Skattebo became a football star. Leavitt also played a big role on an offense that hit another gear during a six-game conference winning streak to reach the postseason.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Sam Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards (61.7% completion rate, 8.2 yards per attempt) and chipped in 502 non-sack rushing yards (4.7 yards per rush) while accumulating 29 total touchdowns and throwing just six interceptions in 14 games.

Expectations were sky-high for Leavitt entering his redshirt sophomore season in 2025 as the quarterback was a part of stacked group of quarterbacks in the Big 12. However, a foot injury led to Leavitt playing in just seven games. Leavitt’s completion percentage (60.7) was about the same but his yards per attempt (6.8) took a dip. The passing game struggled early before Arizona State’s offense started to hit a different gear in conference play before Leavitt was knocked out of the lineup.

Luckett’s scouting notebook

Sam Leavitt will be entering his fourth college football season in 2025 after spending time at Michigan State and Arizona State. The redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining is a true dual-threat quarterback who has played a big role in helping his team win big games.

Leavitt is clearly one of the best quarterbacks available in the portal. This is my scouting write-up on the multi-time transfer.

Sam Leavitt (6-2, 205) was a two-year starter for head coach Kenny Dillingham and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo in Arizona State’s multiple spread offense. The quarterback started 20 games for the Sun Devils and leaves Tempe with 4,513 passing yards, 900 non-sack rushing yards, and 44 total touchdowns. Leavitt is a true dual-threat who clocked a 4.67 time in the 40-yard dash in high school. Owns a quick release, fluid athleticism, and high-end playmaking ability. The quarterback can hit verticals with accuracy in the pocket and can extend plays with his legs. A dangerous player on scrambles with legitimate run ability due to his athleticism. Does a great job setting up the screen game and delivers the ball with accuracy one the play design comes to life. Did some under center work at Arizona State and looked comfortable on bootlegs and hard play-action fakes. A natural playmaker at quarterback who possesses good fooball instincts and a gunslinger mentality. Plays the game with some reckless abandon. Durability has been a question mark to this point but was a true difference-maker when on the field for Arizona State. Would project to be a terrific fit for Will Stein’s multiple spread offense that will include many of the same staples (bootlegs, screens, modern spread passing concepts) that Leavitt executed well in Tempe.