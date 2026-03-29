Bio Blast: San Diego State guard Miles Byrd

Kentucky is going to be on the hunt for top talent in the transfer portal this offseason. The portal window doesn’t officially open until April 7, but big-time players have begun announcing their intentions to transfer once that time comes.

One of those players is San Diego State’s Miles Byrd, a 6-foot-7 redshirt junior guard with one year of eligibility remaining. It’s obviously still early in the portal process, but Rivals has already tabbed Byrd as the third-best expected-to-be-available transfer. Recently tabbed as the Mountain West Conference’s 2026 Defensive Player of the Year, Byrd is going to be a hot commodity once he hits the market.

And Kentucky is likely to be interested, too. Jacob Polacheck of KSR+ reports that UK is expected to be among the schools involved for Byrd when the portal window officially opens in less than 10 days. Bringing in a San Diego State guard worked out well for Mark Pope the last time around (shoutout Lamont Butler).

Let’s get to know Byrd, who turns 22 in September, a little bit better through another edition of KSR’s Bio Blast.

A lockdown defender at SDSU

The comparisons between Butler and Byrd are easy to make from a defensive accolades perspective.

Prior to his one season at Kentucky, Butler was tabbed the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, earning a trio of Mountain West All-Defensive Team honors during his final three seasons with the Aztecs. Meanwhile, Byrd was just recognized as the conference’s DPOY while making his second Mountain West All-Defensive Team along the way.

These two were teammates at SDSU for two seasons. But Butler was a 6-foot-2 who was better suited at point guard, whereas Byrd is a 6-foot-7 guard with a near seven-foot wingspan who plays more off the ball.

After redshirting his freshman campaign in 2022-23, Byrd came off the bench in all 30 games in 2023-24 before stepping in as a full-time starter in both 2024-25 and 2025-26. During his redshirt sophomore season (’24-25), the native of California averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 30.1 minutes per outing. Those numbers mostly remained the same this past season: 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Per CBB Analytics, Byrd graded out in the 100th percentile among all Division I players last season in terms of Hakeem percentage, which factors in a player’s steal and block percentages into one stat. He was quite literally at the very top of that category, while also serving as an elite defensive rebounder for a guard (4.1 per game ranked him in the 96th percentile). SDSU was a significantly better defensive team last season when Byrd was on the floor compared to when he was on the bench. His ability to defend multiple positions makes him hard to keep off the floor.

A potential NBA Draft pick with shooting concerns

Byrd went through the NBA Draft process last summer before returning to SDSU. It won’t be a shock if he does so again this summer while also considering a final run in college. He was considered a potential second-round selection last year and will likely be in the same range once again, especially with this year’s draft being a deeper class of talent.

There aren’t many concerns about his game on the defensive side. He has the length and athleticism to make an immediate impact on that side of the ball at the next level, not to mention a conference like the SEC. Where NBA teams will want to see improvement is in his scoring numbers. Byrd turned into a willing shooter in his last two seasons with the Aztecs, shooting a combined 319 three-pointers during that span for an average of 5.1 attempts per game. But he made just 30.4 percent of those looks. He’s under 50 percent on his two-pointers, as well, but has proven to be a reliable free-throw shooter (81.4 percent in the last two seasons).

Byrd does not grade out as a top-end scorer or playmaker, but he’s efficient with the ball in transition and is among college basketball’s most elite defenders. Kentucky could certainly use a boost on that end of the floor going into 2026-27.

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