Bio Blast: Senegalese forward Ousmane N'diaye

Mark Pope is looking to fill out the rest of his 2026-27 Kentucky roster. With nine players already in place for next season, that gives Pope six possible spots to toy around with. He’s not restricting himself to the college or high school ranks, either.

6-foot-11 Senegalese forward Ousmane N’Diaye is a new international name for Kentucky fans to familiarize themselves with, reports Jacob Polacheck of KSR+. He still needs to be cleared first by the NCAA, but the expectation is that could happen soon with a potential college decision not far away. The Wildcats could use some help in the frontcourt as the roster currently stands — N’Diaye would provide that right away.

There isn’t much information out there on N’Diaye, but there is enough to give us a decent idea about who he is as a player and what his basketball path has looked like to this point. Let’s get to know him a little bit better through another edition of KSR’s Bio Blast series.

What to know about N’Diaye

Born in Guediawaye, Senegal, N’Diaye turned 22 years old in March. His name first surfaced all the way back in 2016 as a participant in the first-ever Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa Camp, which was held in Angola. Former Kentucky guard Eric Bledsoe, who was playing for the Phoenix Suns, was among the players serving as a camp coach. N’Diaye, only 12 years old at the time, was one of 87 boys and girls from 27 different African countries invited to the event.

In 2020, ESPN mentioned him as one of the top long-term prospects from the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago. N’Diaye was named MVP of Szent Istvan, an under-16 tournament in Hungary, already standing at 6-foot-9. He’s since played professionally for several different clubs, making his debut for Germany’s Dragons Rhoendorf during the 2019-20 season. He spent the next few years playing in Spain before suiting up for Vanoli Cremona, which plays in Italy’s top league, the LBA, beginning in 2025.

N’Diaye spent the entire 2025-26 season with Vanoli Cremona as a breakout performer, appearing in 26 games while posting per-game averages of 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in 27.3 minutes. He shot 42.1 percent from the field and 32.1 percent on five three-point attempts per game. N’Diaye is also a member of the Senegalese national team, helping lead his home country to a bronze medal finish at the 2025 African Championships.

For a few years now, N’Diaye has been on the NBA Draft radar. He even declared for the 2023 NBA Draft before withdrawing ahead of the deadline. N’Diaye again declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, this time keeping his name in, although he was not selected. Up until this past season, he did not see much playing time throughout his pro career. But after a productive run in Italy, his name is surfacing as a major option for top colleges in the United States.

What to know about N’Diaye’s game

For an in-depth scouting report on N’Diaye’s game from someone who has watched a ton of his film, go check out Ersin Demir’s detailed piece here from last May. This report was written before N’Diaye made the move to Italy where he put up big numbers in 2025-26, but Demir went far beyond the stats to paint a better picture of how his game projects long-term.

With raw physical tools, high athleticism, and a developing outside jumper, there is a reason NBA teams have been keeping close eyes on him over the years. You can see some of N’Diaye’s highlights from this past season through the video below. With good handles, he runs the floor well for someone his size, has some flair to his playstyle, and is not afraid to shoot over his defender thanks to a quick release.

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