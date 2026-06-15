Bio Blast: Serbian wing Nikola Kusturica

Mark Pope isn’t completely finished with his 2026-27 Kentucky roster just yet. With 14 roster spots filled — and all of those players currently on campus for the start of summer practices, which began Monday — that leaves him with one more spot to work with if he chooses. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim broke news late last week that Pope is looking at an international prospect to potentially fill that last hole.

Serbian wing Nikola Kusturica is the new name for the Big Blue Nation to keep an eye on. Along with Kentucky, the likes of Gonzaga and UCLA were immediately viewed as the top contenders, although Gonzaga recently added 6-foot-6 French guard Juman Ekanga for next season, which could pull the Bulldogs out of the race. Louisville, Arizona, Duke, and North Carolina have also been in contact with Kusturica.

After turning 17 years old on April 30, the 6-foot-8 Kusturica will not be NBA Draft eligible until 2028, meaning he could be looking at a two-year stay in college. The FC Barcelona product will represent Serbia in the FIBA U17 World Cup from June 27 to July 5. A college decision could come before then.

But what else do you need to know about Kusturica? Let’s take a closer look at his game and background through another edition of KSR’s Bio Blast series.

A FIBA Most Valuable Player last summer

Born in Serbia, Kusturica played youth basketball for his hometown teams before making the move to FC Barcelona’s youth program in 2023. But his professional debut didn’t come until last fall. He first saw the court with FC Barcelona in September before making his Liga ACB debut (considered the top domestic basketball league in the world outside of the NBA) the following month as the youngest player ever to suit up for the franchise in league competition.

But before he made history with FC Barcelona, Kusturica was a star in the 2025 FIBA U16 EuroBasket last summer. Leading Serbia to a 99-86 championship victory over Lithuania, he appeared in seven total games during the event. He finished with per-game averages of 20 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks in 25.6 minutes per outing. He shot the ball well from inside the arc: 62.5 percent on twos with a 79.1 percent mark from the free-throw line.

Kusturica did shoot just 30.8 percent from deep and turned the ball over 2.9 times per outing, but he was undeniably the best player in the tournament. He hauled in three double-doubles along the way, highlighted by 18 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists in the title game victory. All of that was more than enough to land him MVP honors.

“One of the most productive players in Tbilisi, who finished the tournament ranked top five in both points and blocks per game, Kusturica’s two-way impact led Serbia to its first U16 title since 2007,” wrote FIBA’s Ignacio Rissotto. “The Barcelona prospect showed a versatile scoring skill set, getting to the rim and making tough, self-created jumpers on the perimeter. Defensively, he was active on multiple levels of the floor, defending opposing ball-handlers, contesting jump shots and acting as a weakside rim protector.”

Kusturica took that momentum from last summer into his first year with FC Barcelona. He played sparingly with the program’s top team as a 16-year-old, but did make history as the youngest to ever score for Barca in a Liga ACB game back in February of this year. He then helped Barcelona’s youth team win the adidas NextGen Finals championship in May, going for 20 points and 10 rebounds on 7-12 shooting (3-6 3PT) in a title-game victory over Real Madrid.

Nikola Kusturica went for 20+10 to help Barcelona win the adidas NextGen Finals championship game, hitting tough shots, showing his handle and passing feel and making big plays defensively.



The 6'9 wing will headline Serbia's loaded FIBA U17 World Cup team next month. pic.twitter.com/JoeRnnlv7L — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 25, 2026

Some scouts believe Kusturica is better than his former Barcelona teammate, 6-foot-11 big Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje, who is also just 17 years old and is heading to play for Duke this coming season. Kusturica has been ranked as the top overall prospect in the 2027 class — one who could be a lottery pick in 2028. He’ll have plenty of eyes on him at the 17U World Cup next month in Turkey.

If Kusturica were to land at Kentucky, he’d be an immediate impact player going into 2026-27.