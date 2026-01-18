Transfer Portal Bio Blast: Tegra Tshabola

Kentucky entered another offseason needing a big portal haul to address the starting offensive line. The Wildcats quickly got on the board at center when Baylor transfer Coleton Price committed after the first weekend. The Cats then surprised when they landed Tennessee left tackle transfer Lance Heard after missing on Tyree Adams (LSU to Texas A&M) and Xavier Chaplin (Auburn to Florida State). The program also made a big addition at guard.

Tegra Tshabola is transferring to Kentucky for his final season of college football after receiving significant portal interest for Auburn and Ole Miss. The Cats have now added plug-and-play starters at center, guard, and tackle with multiple years of starting experience in a power conference.

Is the Big Blue Wall back?

Kentucky has added a plug-and-play starter at RG. Tegra Tshabola started 29 consecutive games for Ohio State until he had to miss the CFP this year due to a leg injury. Cincinnati native who brings positional size (6-6, 322) + experience to UK's OL.



➡️https://t.co/lHOkGSDUmi pic.twitter.com/KHfMTOeIos — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) January 12, 2026

Needs have been addressed on the offensive line. Kentucky will ask Tshabola to plug in on the right side and become a reliable partner to whoever the new starting right tackle is. The Cats will need this Big Ten transfer to produce immediately and become a rock-solid starter for new offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich.

What has Kentucky added to the offensive line room? KSR is taking a closer look at this Ohio State transfer.

Blue-chip recruit from Cincinnati

Tegra Tshabola was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to the United States when he was young. The offensive lineman is fluent in French and quickly picked up football. The Greater Cincinnati native quickly became a standout. Tshabola was the No. 114 overall prospect in the the 2022 Rivals Industry Ranking. Tshabola was seen as both a guard and tackle prospect at West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West during the recruiting process. The offensive lineman was on the varsity team as a true freshman and was a first-team All-Ohio selection during his prep career. The four-star recruit was later selected to play in the All-American Bowl.

This was a big-time prospect who had a big-time recruitment. The in-state prospect did not wait long to make a decision.

Tshabola committed to Ohio State during the spring of his sophomore year.

My family and I have done a lot of thinking and we decided to end my recruiting process and I have decided to commit to The Ohio State University.@OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @CoachCookOL @CoachTomBolden @CoachDanBolden and the whole #BuckeyeNation #GoBucks. Oh yea and O-H. . . pic.twitter.com/qRam11PLXG — Tegra “Masta T” Tshabola (@tshabola_tegra) April 23, 2020

Other schools tried to flip Tshabola during his long commitment. Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, and Penn State were all involved. Late in the process, Kentucky pushed to get Tshabola on campus for an official visit. That trip never happened. The offensive line prospect made it official with the Buckeyes during the early signing period.

A multi-year starter at Ohio State

Tegra Tshabola took a redshirt in his first year at Ohio State in 2022. The offensive lineman appeared in just four games with every snap occurring at right guard. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Tshabola emerged as a rotational lineman for the Buckeyes. The second year player appeared in five games on offense with most of the snaps occurring at left guard. That led to his run as a starter.

Tshabola secured the starting right guard position at Ohio State heading into the 2024 season. The redshirt sophomore would start all 16 games for Buckeyes at right guard. The redshirt sophomore helped Ryan Day‘s program win a national championship in a season where Tshabola played nearly 800 snaps.

The starter returned in 2025 and started 13 more games for Ohio State before an injury caused him to miss this year’s College Football Playoff contest against Miami in the Cotton Bowl. Tshabola played a lot of football for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons for two different offensive line coaches.

The transfer entered the portal with over 1,400 career snaps played at right guard.

Luckett’s Scouting Notebook: Tegra Tshabola

Tegra Tshabola will be a redshirt senior at Kentucky in 2026. The offensive guard will bring a boatload of experience to the offense. The addition should help as UK breaks in a new starting right tackle this fall. Expect the Big Ten transfer to be a plug-and-play starter at right guard.

This is my scouting write-up on the interior offensive line transfer.