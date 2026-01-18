Transfer Portal Bio Blast: Tegra Tshabola
Kentucky entered another offseason needing a big portal haul to address the starting offensive line. The Wildcats quickly got on the board at center when Baylor transfer Coleton Price committed after the first weekend. The Cats then surprised when they landed Tennessee left tackle transfer Lance Heard after missing on Tyree Adams (LSU to Texas A&M) and Xavier Chaplin (Auburn to Florida State). The program also made a big addition at guard.
Tegra Tshabola is transferring to Kentucky for his final season of college football after receiving significant portal interest for Auburn and Ole Miss. The Cats have now added plug-and-play starters at center, guard, and tackle with multiple years of starting experience in a power conference.
Is the Big Blue Wall back?
Needs have been addressed on the offensive line. Kentucky will ask Tshabola to plug in on the right side and become a reliable partner to whoever the new starting right tackle is. The Cats will need this Big Ten transfer to produce immediately and become a rock-solid starter for new offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich.
What has Kentucky added to the offensive line room? KSR is taking a closer look at this Ohio State transfer.
Blue-chip recruit from Cincinnati
Tegra Tshabola was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to the United States when he was young. The offensive lineman is fluent in French and quickly picked up football. The Greater Cincinnati native quickly became a standout. Tshabola was the No. 114 overall prospect in the the 2022 Rivals Industry Ranking. Tshabola was seen as both a guard and tackle prospect at West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West during the recruiting process. The offensive lineman was on the varsity team as a true freshman and was a first-team All-Ohio selection during his prep career. The four-star recruit was later selected to play in the All-American Bowl.
This was a big-time prospect who had a big-time recruitment. The in-state prospect did not wait long to make a decision.
Tshabola committed to Ohio State during the spring of his sophomore year.
Other schools tried to flip Tshabola during his long commitment. Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, and Penn State were all involved. Late in the process, Kentucky pushed to get Tshabola on campus for an official visit. That trip never happened. The offensive line prospect made it official with the Buckeyes during the early signing period.
A multi-year starter at Ohio State
Tegra Tshabola took a redshirt in his first year at Ohio State in 2022. The offensive lineman appeared in just four games with every snap occurring at right guard. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Tshabola emerged as a rotational lineman for the Buckeyes. The second year player appeared in five games on offense with most of the snaps occurring at left guard. That led to his run as a starter.
Tshabola secured the starting right guard position at Ohio State heading into the 2024 season. The redshirt sophomore would start all 16 games for Buckeyes at right guard. The redshirt sophomore helped Ryan Day‘s program win a national championship in a season where Tshabola played nearly 800 snaps.
The starter returned in 2025 and started 13 more games for Ohio State before an injury caused him to miss this year’s College Football Playoff contest against Miami in the Cotton Bowl. Tshabola played a lot of football for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons for two different offensive line coaches.
The transfer entered the portal with over 1,400 career snaps played at right guard.
Luckett’s Scouting Notebook: Tegra Tshabola
Tegra Tshabola will be a redshirt senior at Kentucky in 2026. The offensive guard will bring a boatload of experience to the offense. The addition should help as UK breaks in a new starting right tackle this fall. Expect the Big Ten transfer to be a plug-and-play starter at right guard.
This is my scouting write-up on the interior offensive line transfer.
Tegra Tshabola (6-6, 322) was a two-year starter at right guard for separate offensive coordinators and offensive line coaches in Ryan Day’s multiple pro style offense with heavy spread influences. The former blue-chip recruit has terrific positional size that provides a high-ceiling in pass protection. Tshabola still needs some refinement in that area of his game, but the veteran can anchor in protection, and his length gives him a chance to recover when beat early. Where the guard gets in trouble is when he over sets or becomes unbalanced out of his stance with shoulders being over his feet due to some back bend over knee bend. Was a good puller in Ohio State’s gap scheme run game. Should be an effective blocker in space on counters and screens at Kentucky. Good inside zone reps on 2025 tape with the ability to work to the second level. Not a ton of power in hands upon strikes in the run game. Had issues displacing defensive tackles on doubles and iso blocks. Plays a bit stiff and that can get him in trouble when quick reactionary moves in the middle of a rep are needed. Looks for work constantly and was a big help to his right tackle in the Michigan game via pass protection.
Kentucky’s big guard addition brings positional size, experience, and some versatility to the table. Tshabola is not the mauler we’ve seen in UK’s offense in the past at guard — and can get in trouble if his hands do not get locked on early — but the veteran can more than hold his own in protection and does his best work on the move. Projects to be a quality SEC starter in 2026 with mid-round potential in the 2027 NFL Draft.
