Bio Blast: Utah guard Terrence Brown

We’re officially one week into transfer portal season, but the excitement is only just beginning. Top portal prospects are now in the process of scheduling and taking visits to schools all over the country. These visits are clear signs that both the player and the school are showing true mutual interest.

Kentucky has already hosted Washington guard Zoom Diallo for a visit, while BYU guard Rob Wright III is in Lexington as we speak. Another backcourt player expects to make his way to UK’s campus soon. Utah guard Terrence Brown is reportedly scheduled to check out what Mark Pope‘s program has to offer beginning Friday. Brown, who is also expected to visit Kansas this week, is currently on a visit to meet with new North Carolina head coach Michael Malone.

Brown, who is also testing the NBA Draft waters, is a hot commodity on the open market for a reason. After averaging nearly 20 points per game as a full-time starter for Utah in 2025-26, the 6-foot-3 guard is looking to take that next step. On3 ranks him as the No. 41 overall player and 11th-best shooting guard to enter the portal this offseason. Let’s get to know him a little bit better through another edition of KSR’s Bio Blast.

From Ansley Almonor’s teammate to starting in the Big 12

A native of Minneapolis who graduated from Columbia Heights (MN), Brown was not a heralded high school recruit. He committed to Fairleigh Dickinson in April 2023 as an unranked recruit over offers from VMI and Idaho. In his true freshman season with the Knights in 2023-24, he teamed up with future Wildcat wing Ansley Almonor, who led the team in scoring that season at 16.4 points per game. Almonor would transfer to Kentucky for his senior year the following offseason.

Brown began his rookie campaign coming off the bench before starting 14 of the season’s final 15 games. As a starter, he averaged 10 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in 26.9 minutes per outing. He didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but did enough to land himself a spot on the Northeast Conference All-Rookie Team. Fairleigh Dickinson ended up losing by 21 points in its first game of the NEC Tournament.

As a sophomore in 2024-25, Brown emerged as his team’s star. He started 31 of 32 games played, leading the NEC in scoring (20.6 PPG; 8th in NCAA), steals (2.2 SPG), and minutes (34.6) while improving his shooting stats across the board. Brown shot 49.5 percent on two-pointers and 29.6 percent on three-pointers. He tacked on 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, but turned the ball over 3.3 times per outing. Fairleigh Dickinson again lost in the NEC Tournament, but not before Brown was named NEC Most Improved Player and First-Team All-NEC.

Brown then hopped into the portal last offseason, landing at Utah for his junior year. His scoring prowess carried over into the Big 12 and even improved a bit against better competition. Brown started all 32 games played for the Utes in 2025-26, posting per-game averages of 19.9 points (a team-high), 3.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 31.6 minutes. He shot 48.5 percent on two-pointers and 32.7 percent on three-pointers with decent volume, all while cutting his turnovers down to 2.4 per game.

In just his second game with Utah, Brown dropped 36 points in an overtime win against Weber State. He scored 33 more against Kansas State in conference play. Brown hit double-digit scoring numbers in 29 games and scored 20 or more in 18 contests. Wins didn’t follow him, though. Utah went 10-22 (2-16; Big 12) on the season under first-year head coach Alex Jensen.

What the advanced stats say about his game

Brown is a high-usage, on-ball guard. His usage rate of 33.7 percent ranked him in the 99th percentile among all guards last season, per CBB Analytics. He coupled that with an equally impressive assist rate of 27.7 percent, which ranked in the 83rd percentile. After being turnover-prone early in his career, he graded out as slightly above average with his assist/turnover ratio as a junior.

While Brown steadily improved his three-point percentage over the years from 25 percent to 29.6 percent to 32.7 percent, he did so on low volume compared to the rest of his shot diet. Most of Brown’s shot attempts came in transition (18.6 percent of his points) and in the paint (49.4 percent of his points). He drew 5.2 fouls per game last season, another marker that slotted him in the 99th percentile among guards. He’s a career 75.4 percent free-throw shooter.

After averaging 5.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore at FDU, that number came back down to earth at Utah. Brown does not grade out as a high-level rebounder on either side of the floor. He can generate plenty of steals, but doesn’t make a massive impact on the defensive side of the floor. Brown is best suited for getting inside the perimeter and scoring plenty of buckets.

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