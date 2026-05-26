Bio Blast: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Kentucky baseball is back in the postseason after riding the bubble wave. Now the Bat Cats begin the road to Omaha with 63 other teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That journey starts in the Morgantown regional. First up for the is a strong ACC opponent.

Wake Forest (38-19, 16-14) is back in the postseason for the sixth consecutive season. The Demon Deacons have a strong pitching reputation and an offense that can hit for power this season. This will be a tough opening round opponent for the Bat Cats.

KSR’s first close look at UK’s postseason opponent has arrived.

Morgantown Regional Preview: What to expect in Kentucky’s pod

Tom Walter has built a program in Winston-Salem

Former George Washington and New Orleans head coach Tom Walter took the job at Wake Forest following the 2009 season. He inherited a power conference program that had not made the NCAA Tournament in a decade and did not have an ACC title since the 1960s. That has all changed under Walter.

The veteran is now in year 17 in Winston-Salem. Walter has led the Deacs to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, one ACC title, and a College World Series appearance. This is the sixth consecutive postseason appearance for Wake Forest baseball. The program has pumped out some talent during this era.

Stuart Fairchild, Gavin Sheets, Chase Burns, Nick Kurtz, and Rhett Lowder are current big leaguers who shined and developed at Wake Forest. This ACC program has become a legitimate baseball operation under Walter. The pitching development has been praised.

The Wake Forest Pitching Lab was created in 2019. This biomechanics lab was established to take a closer look at pitching mechanics and to boost injury prevention by using advanced tech. Since it was established, the Deacons have reached another level in baseball. This lab has something to do with it.

The Deacs are thinking outside the box and winning a lot of games in this era.

Best offense in Morgantown regional

West Virginia has won with pitching and defense this season, but the Mountaineers aren’t huge favorites in this regional. The oddsmakers also seem to like Wake Forest. Offense is the major reason why. The Deacs have the best lineup in this pod.

Wake Forest ranks top-35 nationally in home runs (No. 26), on-base percentage (No. 28), and runs per game (No. 34) entering the postseason. There is production throughout the card.

— Starting right fielder Luke Costello hits second in the lineup. The right-handed bat leads the team in OPS (1.146), home runs (17), RBI (61), and slugging percentage (.680). He was a third-team All-ACC selection.

— Kade Lewis is a starting first baseman who bats from the left side. The No. 3 hitter leads the team in batting average (.362), hits (76), and total bases (127). Lewis produced 24 extra-base hits this season and earned second-team All-ACC honors.

Left a new pothole on Shorefair Drive 🤯 https://t.co/wZjehe4ewG pic.twitter.com/HqqPseT16e — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) May 8, 2026

— Cleanup hitter Dalton Wentz was included in Keith Law’s latest top-100 ranking. The third baseman is a switch hitter who leads this team in doubles (16) and home runs (17). Wentz is a third-team All-ACC selection with impressive power.

— Javar Williams bats leadoff from the left side. The center fielder is slashing .338/.455/.523 with 23 extra-base hits and 31 stolen bases. This offense is extremely dangerous when Williams is getting on base.

Wake Forest scored double-digit runs six times against top-50 opponents this season. This offense is the most dangerous one in the regional.

A dominant ace

Wake Forest enters this regional ranking No. 46 in ERA and No. 52 in WHIP. This has not been a dominant pitching staff. You wouldn’t know that if you only looked at the top headline starter.

Right-handed pitcher Chris Levonas has become the next superstar on the mound for this ACC program.

The frontline starter can tough 100 with his fastball and simply owns terrific stuff. That has led to a monstrous sophomore campaign. This former top-100 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft leads the team in ERA (2.90), WHIP (1.08), innings (68.1), strikeouts (110), and wins (10). Levonas has only pitched into the seventh inning twice this season but can be unhittable. It’s highly likely that Kentucky will face Wake Forest’s ace on Friday afternoon.

There is a pitching drop off after Levonas, but he typically gives Wake Forest a great chance to win whenever he is on the mound.