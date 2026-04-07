Bio Blast: Washington guard Zoom Diallo

The transfer portal officially opened at midnight, and the news has not stopped coming in ever since. Kentucky has already been reported to be involved with plenty of portal entries, most of them backcourt players.

One of them is Washington point guard Vazoumana “Zoom” Diallo. Jacob Polacheck of KSR+ reports that Kentucky is “strongly in the mix” for the 6-foot-4 sophomore. UK is expected to chat with Diallo over Zoom (no pun intended) either Tuesday or Wednesday. He’ll be among the most sought-after players in the portal this offseason. A return to Washington is also on the table.

Diallo is the No. 10 point guard and the No. 25 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. He’ll bring two years of eligibility with him to his next stop. Let’s get to know more about him through another edition of KSR’s Bio Blast.

A local high school star turned college starter

Born in Tacoma, WA, Diallo was a star at Curtis (WA) High School, winning back-to-back Washington Class 4A state championships, taking home MVP honors in both events. He was named the 2023 Washington Gatorade Player of the Year before transferring to Prolific Prep (CA) for his senior season, where he earned a McDonald’s All-American recognition.

Diallo elected to stay close to home, choosing Washington (and new head coach Danny Sprinkle) over offers from the likes of Arizona, LSU, Florida State, USC, UCLA, Kansas, Gonzaga, Oregon, and others. John Calipari lightly recruited Diallo while still at UK, but never extended an offer. Diallo made an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2024-25, averaging 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 25.1 minutes per outing. Starting 22 of his 31 games played, he shot 51.2 percent on two-pointers, but just 18.2 percent from deep on low volume. Diallo hit double-figures in scoring in 20 games.

His game took a leap as a sophomore. Diallo started 29 of 33 games in 2025-26 for the Huskies, posting per-game averages of 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 29.6 minutes. His shooting numbers went in the right direction, too: 52.7 percent on twos and 31.5 percent on threes while doubling his outside shooting volume. He also shot 82.5 percent on free throws.

But Diallo’s production didn’t lead to many wins for Washington. The Huskies went 13-18 in 2024-25 before going 16-17 this past season.

What the advanced stats say about his game

The advanced numbers are high on what Diallo brings to the floor offensively. His usage and assist rates both rank in the 94th percentile or better compared to all Division I guards, per CBB Analytics, although he’s been prone to turnovers. Diallo is not a volume three-point shooter, either. On the flip side, he graded out as one of the best in the country at scoring in the paint and drawing fouls. He’s also an above-average rebounder (on both sides of the floor) for a backcourt player.

Diallo is a low steals and blocks player despite his size and length at the guard spot, but he grades out as an average defender when on the court. His lack of consistent outside shooting could be a question mark for a Mark Pope offense, but he’s difficult to defend once he wiggles inside the perimeter.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

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