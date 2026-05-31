Quick Bio Blast: West Virginia Mountaineers

It just keeps happening. There is no stopping it at this point. Kentucky is playing West Virginia in the postseason again. Only this time the situation has been flipped. The Mountaineers took a close game in the Clemson regional in 2025 only to edge out UK in a regional championship on Saturday. Can Kentucky return the favor in Morgantown?

We’re about to find out. Before we get to first pitch, an abbreviation version of KSR’s reliable Bio Blast has arrived. This is what to expect for the national seed out of the Big 12.

What the numbers tell us about this matchup

This is what the data says about this NCAA Tournament contest.

West Virginia

Record: 40-14 (21-9)

RPI: 16

DSR: 10

Runs: 7.3 (No. 74 overall)

Home Runs: 42 (No. 213 overall)

OBP: .404 (No. 43 overall)

Slugging: .451 (No. 106 overall)

Runs Allowed: 4.2 (No. 10 overall)

ERA: 3.86 (No. 9 overall)

WHIP: 1.29 (No. 13 overall)

K Rate: 24.9% (No. 28 overall)

Walk Rate: 10.5% (No. 114 overall

Kentucky

Record: 31-21 (13-17)

RPI: 37

DSR: 30

Runs: 7.1 (No. 100 overall)

Home Runs: 55 (No. 142 overall)

OBP: .399 (No. 63 overall)

Slugging: .457 (No. 94 overall)

Runs Allowed: 5.3 (No. 77 overall)

ERA: 5.36 (No. 97 overall)

WHIP: 1.49 (No. 83 overall)

K Rate: 22.7% (No. 54 overall)

Walk Rate: 11.1% (No. 155 overall)

Kentucky and West Virginia are very similar on offense. Neither team has a ton of power and each is not really built to win shootouts. Stolen bases will be a big part of the game and earning free passes could make a difference. The big separation is on the mound.

The Mountaineers have one of the best pitching staffs in college baseball. Its why this Big 12 program is hosting a regional for the first time since 2019. This is shaping up to be a low-scoring matchup where manufacturing runs could determine the winner. If either side finds the home run button, it could make a huge impact on this game.

Who To Watch For: West Virginia Mountaineers

— Armani Guzman (1B | L/R | 5-10, 205): You don’t see a first baseman leading a team in steals very often, but that is happening in Morgantown. Guzman was the Clemson Regional MVP last season who has settled in at first base as junior but can also play outfield. The veteran leads the team stolen bases (33). Guzman has 18 doubles and is dangerous if he gets on base.

— Gavin Kelly (C | R/R | 6-0, 175): The sophomore catcher from Pittsburgh earned first-team All-Big 12 honors this season after slashing .379/.481/.701 with 17 doubles, 3 triples, and 15 home runs. Kelly leads this team in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, doubles, home runs, RBI (53), and OPS (1.182). Kelly hits second in the lineup and is by far the most dangerous bat in this lineup. No one else on the card has reached 10 home runs this season. Kelly can also play in the infield.

How To Watch: No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky

Kentucky is a win away from a regional title. West Virginia is attempting to extend this weekend. We could be in for another classic in Morgantown.

First Pitch : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET TV : ESPN+ (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis)

: ESPN+ (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis) Radio : UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick)

: UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick) AM : 630 WLAP

: 630 WLAP Online: iHeart Radio

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