Blue Grass Stakes Saturday: Scratches Lead to One Big Favorite

Opening weekend of the Keeneland Spring Meet serves as one of the final tests for three-year-olds on the Road to the Kentucky Derby with Saturday’s Blue Grass Stakes.

There was a time when this was not one of the premier Derby preps, thanks to changes of the track and the timing of the event. That has not been the case in recent years. Four of the last five winners of the Blue Grass hit the board on the first Saturday in May.

Unfortunately, scratches have weakened this year’s field. Undefeated Paladin was considered a Kentucky Derby favorite before the horse suffered an injury last week that took him out of the Triple Crown. Class President, winner of the Rebel Stakes, was scratched by Todd Pletcher after a workout earlier this week. The race also lost Ocelli, who was shipped up to New York to race in the Wood Memorial.

This leaves us with one big favorite. Further Ado was an absolute monster the last time he raced at Keeneland, breaking his maiden last fall with a 20-length win. TWENTY LENGTHS! He finished his two-year-old season by winning the prolific Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs.

Further Ado enters this race off a narrow loss at the Tampa Bay Derby, but he’s the clear top choice at 8-5. That price will be much lower by post time, but can he pull it off? Friday’s races at Keeneland looked chalky on paper, then Zany fell in the Ashland, Keeneland’s top Kentucky Oaks prep. A pair of horses who recently won big at the Fair Grounds, Creole Chrome and Reagan’s Honor, will try to pull off the upset.

Blue Grass Stakes Post Positions, Odds

1. Talkin, Joel Rosario, Danny Gargan, 12-1

2. Class President, John Velazquez, Todd Pletcher, 3-1

3. Great White, Alex Achard, John Ennis, 15-1

4. Reagan’s Honor, Jose Ortiz, Cherie DeVaux, 5-2

5. Creole Chrome, Tyler Gaffalione, Joe Sharp, 8-1

6. Further Ado, Irad Ortiz Jr., Brad Cox, 8-5

7. Ocelli, Joe Ramos, Whit Beckman, 30-1

8. Moonstrocity, Jose Morelos, Jena Antonucci, 30-1

9. Ottinho, Flavien Prat, Chad Brown, 20-1

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Interesting Undercard Races at Keeneland

Race 7: The Grade III Commonwealth, 7-Furlong Sprint

5 National Identity is moving up in class after posting four straight wins in New York. 1 Be You is another horse moving up in class that has posted some impressive speed figures. The interesting wrinkle in this race is 7 Saudi Crown. The Brad Cox-trained horse is the most accomplished in this field, but typically goes two turns. Will he be the best in a sprint?

Race 10: The Grade II Shakertown, 5.5-Furlong Sprint

Turf sprints are beautiful chaos, and the race before the Blue Grass should produce an exciting finish at Keeneland. Mike McCarthy has shipped in 4 Yellow Card from the West Coast, which should tell you this is a legit contender with Flavien Prat aboard. 8 Litigation is a strong closer that should make a hard run at the wire.

Mike Battaglia Retires

The morning lines you see at Churchill Downs have been created by one man for the last 51 years. Ahead of Kentucky Derby 152, Mike Battaglia is stepping down as Churchill Downs’ oddsmaker. Battaglia correctly identified the Kentucky Derby favorite 39 times in 51 runnings, a 76.5% success rate. He’s passing the reins to Nick Tammaro, the Keeneland oddsmaker.