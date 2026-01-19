Bluegrass natives Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno continue to develop on-court chemistry

Maybe it’s the Bluegrass-to-Bluegrass connection. Maybe it’s the familiarity of being around each other since they were kids. Whatever it is, Kentucky freshmen Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno have an obvious on-court connection that only continues to improve as the season rolls along.

That bond showed up a handful of times during the Wildcats’ comeback win over Tennessee from a couple of days ago in Knoxville. But none were more important than Johnson’s perfect no-look pass from beyond the perimeter to Moreno on the block for an and-one finish, a bucket that cut Kentucky’s deficit to just two points with under eight minutes to go. It was a tough and risky pass from Johnson, one that he and Moreno made look routine at a key point in the game.

That’s just one example, but the central Kentucky natives (Johnson from Lexington, Moreno from Georgetown) seem to be on the same wavelength more often than not this season.

I don't think there is anyone else on Kentucky's active roster that can, or would, make this pass aside from Jasper Johnson.



That is one heck of a read by the freshman to deliver this to Malachi Moreno on the roll.



And-1!!! The 'Cats have a couple pretty darn good freshmen. pic.twitter.com/bCXry0XEc2 — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 19, 2026

There were multiple instances against Tennessee where the Johnson-Moreno connection directly led to Kentucky points. These two especially enjoy working together through two-man actions.

Early in the first half against the Vols, Johnson took a handoff from Moreno in the post before quickly swinging the ball back to Moreno — around a double-team — at the rim for a foul (although Moreno would miss both freebies). The very next possession, Moreno screened for Johnson, who stepped through two Tennessee players and found Moreno for a dump-off pass, which led to Moreno hitting Andrija Jelavić for a made three-pointer.

Jasper Johnson's playmaking ability could unlock a "new" ceiling to this season if he can provide what he did in Knoxville with any sort of consistency.



Defenses are pretty aggressive with him in the PnR. Great play by Malachi Moreno too



There is denying that he has the TALENT! pic.twitter.com/Xl5bAmZgnV — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 19, 2026

Midway through the second-half, Johnson and Moreno again went to work in the pick-and-roll. Johnson created enough space to feed Moreno in the paint, who took a couple of dribbles before finding Collin Chandler for a three-pointer that made it just a four-point edge for Tennessee. A few minutes later, we saw the aforementioned pass-and-score from Johnson to Moreno that kept the score tight.

For the entire Tennessee game, Johnson and Moreno only shared the court for eight minutes, per CBB Analytics. But they managed to turn that limited time into several impact plays as a duo.

When those two are on the floor together this season (135 total minutes), Kentucky is a +94, per CBB Analytics. Trimming that criteria down to just games against high-majors, and those two are still a +29 in 41 minutes together. That number flips to a -22 in 40 minutes when Johnson is on the floor without Moreno against high-majors. Of Johnon’s 41 assists this season, 12 of them (29 percent) have gone to Moreno. The next closest is Jelavić, who has only received five of Johnson’s assists this season.

When the Kentucky boys play together, good things tend to happen for the ‘Cats.