Bobby Petrino’s Son-In-Law Hires Brother In-Law and Brother-in-Law at Coastal Carolina

Nepotism is alive and well in college athletics.

It’s nothing new, particularly to the sport of college football. Charlie Weiss Jr. called plays for Lane Kiffin, the son of NFL great Monte Kiffin. Kendal Briles finessed his father’s scandals to continue climbing the coaching ladder before ascending to South Carolina this offseason. Bill Belichick employs two of his sons at North Carolina. We even had an all-Harbaugh Super Bowl not that long ago.

When the word nepotism is used, it’s usually coming from folks who don’t believe the individual earned the job. They didn’t get it based on merit, but by connections. While it’s true that in this sport it’s not always what you know, it’s who you know, there is a degree of expertise that comes with growing up around the sport of college football.

That’s probably what the Petrino family would argue. After all, they have a knack for sticking together, it’s just not as obvious because they share different last names.

Ryan Beard rose through the ranks by coaching for Petrino. He succeeded Petrino at Missouri State and helped the Bears reach a bowl game in their first season of FBS football. It’s why Coastal Carolina pursued him to be their next head football coach.

What you may not know about Beard is that he’s the son-in-law of Bobby Petrino. On Monday, Coastal Carolina announced who will serve as Beard’s offensive and defensive coordinators, Nick Petrino and L.D. Scott. Nick is Petrino’s son. Like Beard, Scott is married to a Petrino.

Nick Petrino’s only job that wasn’t for his father or brother-in-law was one season as a co-offensive coordinator at UT-Martin, an FCS program. L.D. Scott has spent his entire career coaching defensive linemen. He got promoted to a DC role when Beard took over at Missouri State. To say that it’s rare to see a DL coach as a defensive coordinator in FBS football would be an understatement.

A wise man once said, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” We just watched Kentucky go 5-7 while Mark Stoops employed his brother, Mike, and a crew of Youngstown pals. That should make us well qualified to point out the nepotism when we see it, and boy, it’s alive and well with the Petrino family at Coastal Carolina. It may not look it on paper, but the Petrinos are now the first family of the Sun Belt.

