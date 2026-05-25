2028 4-Star In-State SF Boogie Cook on Kentucky: 'It's Just Home'

Boogie Cook has spent his whole life in Kentucky, and now, as the June 15 contact period aproaches, he’s excited to hear more from them. The 2028 four-star forward will be getting into the busy time of the recruiting process soon.

Cook, a 6-foot-7, 175-pound small forward from Christian Academy of Louisville (Louisville, KY), took an unofficial visit to Kentucky last season. He’s been familiar with the UK program for years.

“It’s just home,” Cook said. “They’re a team I’ve always been a fan of, and my parents have always been fans of. It’s a good coaching staff.”

During his visit to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness last year, Cook got a first-hand look at Kentucky. He was impressed by Mark Pope and his staff.

“It’s all a really good brotherhood,” he said. “All of the coaches are really involved.”

Other Schools to Watch

Boogie Cook has already been able to talk to some schools during the early stages of the recruiting process. With TCU, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Louisville recently getting involved, Cook is anxious to see what happens during the contact period.

“Being able to talk to them at an early age is a good process for me,” he said. “I’ll be able to call colleges, and they’ll be able to call me. Being able to open up, have my parents involved, and find the right place for me.”

Cook has already taken unofficial visits to Ohio State and Auburn. He said he’s looking to set up a few more visits.

“Having a place to develop myself, help me get to the next level, and a place that feels like a brotherhood [is what I’m looking for],” Cook said.

Boogie Cook’s Game

Christian Academy (Kentucky) of Louisville four-star small forward Boogie Cook is the nation’s No. 50 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals ranks Cook as the No. 19 small forward and the No. 65 overall player in the 2028 class.

“[My greatest strengths are] just being versatile, doing whatever the coach tells me to do,” Cook said. “Getting downhill and getting shots to fall the way I want them to. I’m a good playmaker and a rebounder.”