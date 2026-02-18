Asia Boone, Amelia Hassett make Kentucky 'a pretty tough team to guard' with shotmaking

Following the Ole Miss game on Sunday, Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said that she thought that Asia Boone and Amelia Hassett were the main differences in Kentucky getting the win. She even mentioned how Clara Strack getting 28 points was manageble, but Ole Miss had to take away the three, and they failed to do so.

In the 74-57 victory, Boone scored 15 points on 4-8 shooting from beyond the arc, while Hassett shot 3-6 from three-point range. Those seven threes were all the threes that Kentucky made against the Rebels.

Kenny Brooks offered his thoughts on how Boone and Hassett impacted not only the Ole Miss game, but the last couple of games in general. Additionally, Brooks says part of their success is a testament to the team as a whole and their willingness to adjust and adapt.

“Both of them do a tremendous job of stretching the floor,” Brooks said after Sunday’s game. “We become a lot different, and you know what? Shout out to everyone with their adjustments and starting lineups that we that we made. Their mentality, from Asia — if you ask Asia Boone, she would prefer coming off the bench, and we inserted her into the starting lineup. It’s given us two games where we gotten off to really good starts.”

“She stretches the floor, Amelia stretches the floor,” Brooks continued. “Then, give kudos to Jordan Obi with her positive energy when she comes in off the bench. Everybody is very receptive to it, but when those two are making shots, we’re a pretty tough team to guard because obviously it opens up things for [Clara Strack], and it opens up the lane for Tonie [Morgan]. Then, we become very well constructed. They’re a big difference in how we play.”

Kentucky has looked like a much better, more well-rounded team with Teonni Key back. However, this group is at its best when Boone and Hassett are cashing in from deep.

